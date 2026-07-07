Rebecca “Becky” Ellison, Recognized by Influential Women, Marks Five Decades of Hairstyling Excellence

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Portland Hairstylist and Salon Owner Rebecca Ellison Reflects on a Career Defined by Artistry, Mentorship, and Service to Clients and Children in NeedRebecca “Becky” Ellison, owner of Superb Hair & More, Inc. in Portland, Oregon, is being recognized for an extraordinary career spanning more than 50 years in the professional beauty industry. Known for her technical precision, personalized approach, and deep commitment to client confidence, Ellison has become a trusted figure in her community and a respected example of longevity and dedication in cosmetology.Becky’s path into hairstyling began unexpectedly. Initially drawn to floristry, she enrolled at Mount Hood Community College, but soon realized the direction was not the right fit. After returning home, she began working as a receptionist in her sister’s salon, where she was first introduced to the world of hair design. Encouraged to explore the field further, she pursued cosmetology training and was later selected for an apprenticeship under master cutter Ted Isaacs at Great Haircuts. That formative experience laid the groundwork for her technical foundation, discipline, and lifelong commitment to learning.Becky’s first employment was at The Hair Barn in Beaverton, Oregon. There were 27 hairstylists who were all working to establish their clientele. She truly enjoyed the camaraderie therein. She built a number of clients, some of whom are still clients to this day!Early in her career, she launched a small home-based salon called Hairway to Heaven, where she began building a loyal clientele through word-of-mouth and consistent results. Her reputation for attentive service and customized styling quickly grew, ultimately leading her to open Superb Hair & More, Inc. in 1998. For the past 28 years, the salon has served as both a creative space and a community hub, where clients receive tailored cuts, coloring, perms, and styling services designed to complement their individual features and lifestyles.At the core of Becky’s professional philosophy is a belief in personalization. Rather than applying standardized techniques, she evaluates each client’s hair texture, growth patterns, facial structure, and daily routines to craft styles that are both practical and expressive. This attention to detail has earned her a devoted following across Portland, with many clients remaining with her for decades. Her salon has also received recognition as one of the top-rated in the area, an acknowledgment she attributes not to accolades but to consistent care and genuine client relationships.Beyond her work behind the chair, she has expanded her impact through service and mentorship. She is actively involved with Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children experiencing medically related hair loss. Through this work, she designs and hand-ties custom human hair wigs that help restore confidence and a sense of normalcy for young clients navigating challenging health journeys.Becky’s involvement with Wigs for Kids became especially meaningful during the COVID-19 pandemic, when salon operations were temporarily halted. During that time, she chose to deepen her training and pursue certification in wig creation, turning a period of uncertainty into one of renewed purpose. Since then, she has continued to create specialized pieces that allow children to swim, participate in sports, and engage in daily activities without feeling different from their peers.Clients and families often describe these appointments as emotionally significant, with many experiencing visible relief and joy during fittings. For Becky, these moments represent some of the most meaningful work of her career. She views the ability to restore confidence in a child as an extension of her lifelong mission: not just improving appearance, but improving how people feel about themselves in their everyday lives.Becky’s success is also rooted in resilience, mentorship, and continuous education. She remains committed to evolving with the industry, regularly participating in advanced training courses to stay current with emerging techniques and trends. After decades in the field, she continues to approach her work with curiosity and humility, believing that growth never truly stops in a craft built on creativity and human connection. Her legacy is defined not only by her technical skill but by the trust, comfort, and confidence she has cultivated in generations of clients.Learn More about Rebecca Ellison:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebecca-ellison Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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