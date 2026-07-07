Tailgate Step Market Revenue To Cross $1.77 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

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The Business Research Company’s Tailgate Step Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tailgate step market is gaining considerable traction as both commercial and individual consumers seek improved vehicle accessibility and convenience. With rising truck ownership and evolving automotive technologies, this market is set to experience steady growth and innovation in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, major trends, and regional dynamics shaping this sector.

Tailgate Step Market Size and Expected Growth from 2024 to 2029

In recent years, the tailgate step market has seen significant expansion. It is projected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.34 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This rise in market size has been driven by growing pickup truck ownership, increased demand for easier cargo handling, expansion in aftermarket automotive accessories, greater usage of light commercial vehicles, and a stronger focus on vehicle safety enhancements. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this future growth include the adoption of smart sensor-based step systems, rising popularity of electric pickup trucks, development of autonomous loading assistance technologies, greater use of lightweight composite materials, and the growth of connected vehicle ecosystems. Key trends set to influence the market include ergonomic solutions for vehicle access, use of durable yet lightweight materials, customizable and modular aftermarket accessories, heightened focus on safety compliance, and incorporation of anti-slip, weather-resistant surface technologies.

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Understanding the Tailgate Step and Its Importance

A tailgate step is either integrated into or added onto a vehicle to make climbing into the cargo bed easier, especially in pickup trucks. Typically, it features a fold-out step combined with a support handle to help users ascend and descend safely. This feature improves the convenience, safety, and practicality of loading or unloading items from the rear of the vehicle, addressing common challenges faced by truck users.

The Rising Popularity of Pickup Trucks Boosts Tailgate Step Demand

One of the primary drivers for the tailgate step market is the growing demand for pickup trucks. These vehicles, which have a passenger cabin and an open cargo bed, are increasingly popular for both work and personal use. Their usage has expanded notably in regions like North America, where pickups serve a dual role for transportation and lifestyle. Tailgate steps support this growing user base by offering easy and safe access to the truck bed, improving overall usability and efficiency. For example, in January 2024, MW Vehicle Contracts, a UK-based leasing company, reported a 40.8% year-on-year rise in pickup truck registrations by June 2023, totaling 3,390 units. Additionally, cumulative sales for the first half of 2023 increased by 22.4% compared to the previous year. These statistics highlight how rising pickup truck ownership directly fuels the demand for tailgate step products.

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The Role of E-commerce Growth in Expanding Tailgate Step Usage

Another significant factor propelling the tailgate step market is the rapid expansion of e-commerce. Online shopping platforms have transformed consumer behavior by offering convenient purchasing options along with home delivery services. This shift has increased the need for efficient loading and unloading solutions within logistics and last-mile delivery operations. Tailgate steps play a crucial role here by enabling delivery workers to access pickup truck cargo areas more quickly and safely, reducing physical strain and improving operational efficiency. For instance, in March 2026, the US Census Bureau reported that e-commerce sales reached $1,233.7 billion in 2025, marking a 5.4% increase from 2024. Such growth in e-commerce directly supports the rise in tailgate step adoption in delivery and logistics sectors.

Regional Performance and Market Outlook for Tailgate Step Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest market share in the tailgate step industry, driven by high pickup truck penetration and advanced automotive markets. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period, supported by increasing vehicle ownership and expanding commercial transportation networks. The tailgate step market report covers key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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