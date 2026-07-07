Thrive Buildings Partners with Greencrown Energy to Offer Energy Procurement Services for Its Clients

This partnership brings procurement consulting services at a critical time, due to significant price increases and volatility.

We are excited to be working closely with Greencrown to offer our clients this additional value. Thrive makes a huge impact in baseload and peak power usage, and this will open up new savings.” — Dan Diehl

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Buildings, a provider of turnkey managed services solutions, today announced a partnership with Greencrown Energy to deliver an integrated energy procurement consulting and brokering services alongside its efficiency, controls, demand response, and emerging battery energy storage system (BESS) capabilities. Through this partnership, clients will be able to better manage energy purchasing decisions that are integrated with Thrive’s efficiency, operational and resiliency performance initiatives. This total energy management approach delivers greater efficiency and streamlines deployment, enabling faster and more cost-effective delivery based on newly established operating baselines. With Thrive’s unique capabilities and more comprehensive approach, the company can now tie the demand and supply side strategies into a single, compelling offering.

As energy markets become increasingly volatile and capacity costs continue to climb over 250% according to a recent report, many organizations are reevaluating how procurement decisions are made and managed. For critical facilities, energy efficiency improvements and demand management initiatives create opportunities to strengthen purchasing strategy and improve financial outcomes. Thrive Buildings and Greencrown Energy are addressing this by combining their expertise to help clients improve efficiency and resiliency while proactively managing risk and delivering a strong return on investment.

“We are very excited to be working closely with Greencrown and now offer our clients this additional value,” said Thrive Buildings CEO Dan Diehl. “Historically, we were unable to capture what really should have been a required review and reconsideration of procurement options. We typically make a huge impact in baseload and peak power usage, and this will change procurement strategies and open up new savings opportunities. Offering this as part of our core solution makes sense, and it’s something that many of our clients are now asking for. As always, we have worked hard to find partners that share our client-focused approach and bring a proven track record of success. Greencrown is a natural fit, and we are excited to be working closely with them at this important time in the energy transition.”

“Organizations can no longer afford to view energy procurement as a standalone transaction,” said Greencrown’s President Sal Ritorto. “The most successful energy strategies integrate managed procurement, efficiency, demand management, resiliency, and utility data into a single framework that aligns operational decisions with market strategy. Thrive has built an impressive reputation helping clients optimize some of the most complex and energy-intensive facilities in the world, and we are excited to bring our procurement advisory expertise to their clients. Together, we will help organizations reduce risk, improve financial performance, and make more informed energy decisions at a time when energy costs and market volatility are becoming increasingly significant business challenges.”

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ABOUT THRIVE BUILDINGS

Thrive Buildings optimizes and sustains the world’s most critical environments. For more than 25 years, Thrive has partnered with owners and operators of laboratories, vivariums, and cleanrooms to deliver measurable performance, compliance, and energy outcomes across the building lifecycle. With more than 1,000 installations worldwide, Thrive serves as a single point of responsibility, combining best-in-class technology, turnkey retrofit delivery, and long-term sustaining services through its ThriveIQ platform. With offices in Norwood, Massachusetts, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Thrive delivers projects globally using a unique shared-risk business model that ensures optimization for the life of the building. Learn more at www.thrivebuildings.com/.



ABOUT GREENCROWN ENERGY

Greencrown Energy is a nationally recognized energy advisory and portfolio management firm that helps organizations reduce energy costs, manage risk, and improve operational performance. The company provides energy procurement, demand-side management advisory, utility data management, and energy portfolio optimization services to multi-site commercial and industrial customers throughout North America. By combining market expertise, advanced analytics, and technology-driven solutions, Greencrown enables clients to make more informed energy decisions and achieve measurable financial outcomes. Greencrown has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information, visit www.greencrownenergy.com.

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