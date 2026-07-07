Danielle Dinville, Profiled by Influential Women, Launches Friday Afternoons Co. to Simplify Modern Life

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder Blends 15 Years of Corporate Experience With Lived Insight Into Burnout, ADHD, and Sustainable Productivity DesignDanielle Dinville, a long-tenured professional and Founder of Friday Afternoons Co., has officially announced the continued growth of her stationery brand designed to support real-life, flexible scheduling. Built from personal experience navigating demanding corporate environments and evolving life circumstances, Friday Afternoons Co. focuses on creating practical planning tools that reduce pressure rather than add to it.With more than 15 years of experience in corporate marketing, Danielle built a reputation for consistency, reliability, and continuous learning. Throughout her career, she remained engaged in her roles while also being intentional about recognizing when she had reached the limits of what she was learning. Rather than remaining static, she regularly sought new challenges—often within the same organization—prioritizing development over comfort and long-term stagnation.Her approach to career and life planning shifted significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period she describes as both personally and professionally transformative. During that time, Danielle experienced heightened mental and emotional strain that affected her daily functioning and family life. This experience became a catalyst for rethinking her approach to time management, productivity, and well-being. Instead of relying on rigid systems that failed to accommodate unpredictability, she began experimenting with adaptable methods that could flex with changing demands.From this period of reflection and experimentation, Friday Afternoons Co. emerged as a practical extension of Danielle’s evolving philosophy. What began as a personal attempt to regain structure became a broader initiative to help others navigate similar challenges. The brand’s handmade planners and organizational tools are designed to be simple, accessible, and easy to re-engage with—even after periods of disruption. The guiding principle behind the company is straightforward: organization should support life, not overwhelm it.The name was inspired by the Friday afternoons Danielle had free from her corporate schedule—time she intentionally dedicated to learning, experimenting, and eventually building a business centered on simpler, more sustainable planning.Danielle’s work is also grounded in a commitment to transparency and shared learning. She is known for openly translating her own experiences into tools and frameworks that others can apply without judgment or complexity. Rather than gatekeeping knowledge, she emphasizes accessibility and encourages others to build systems that reflect their individual realities. This philosophy has become a defining element of both her professional identity and the ethos of Friday Afternoons Co.In addition to her work as a founder, Danielle is an advocate for intentional career decision-making and sustainable work habits. She encourages reflection-based approaches to growth, particularly when navigating difficult transitions or periods of burnout. Practical tools such as time studies and energy mapping have played a significant role in shaping her own boundaries, helping her better understand how she allocates attention and effort across competing priorities.Her perspective on career development is especially focused on early awareness of burnout and the importance of long-term balance. While she acknowledges that much of her early career was driven by a strong hustle mentality, she also recognizes the limitations of sustained overextension. Today, she encourages younger professionals—particularly women entering demanding fields—to prioritize sustainability, clarity of boundaries, and alignment between effort and meaningful outcomes.Danielle also speaks openly about being diagnosed with ADHD later in life, an experience that provided a new understanding of how she works best. This diagnosis reshaped how she approaches productivity, leading her to prioritize systems that are flexible, forgiving, and easy to restart after interruption. Reading and continuous learning remain central to her personal development, serving as both a form of self-regulation and ongoing inspiration.Across her work and personal philosophy, Danielle emphasizes three core values: continuous learning, supportive systems, and authenticity. These principles are embedded in the development of Friday Afternoons Co., which continues to evolve as both a creative outlet and a practical resource for individuals seeking calmer, more adaptable approaches to organization. Friday Afternoons Co.’s handmade planners are available online at www.fridayafternoons.co . Through Friday Afternoons Co., Danielle continues to create simple, handmade planning tools that help people build practical routines, protect what matters most, and return to planning without guilt when life inevitably changes.Learn More about Danielle Dinville:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/danielle-dinville or through her website, https://fridayafternoons.co/pages/about-us Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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