AscendTMS Adds SearchCarriers To Power Trusted Carrier Selection and Vetting For Freight Brokers And Shippers – Free

AscendTMS - Rated The Number One TMS (Google "AscendTMS Reviews") TheFreeTMS.com

SearchCarriers Powers AscendTMS’ Free Carrier Verification And Qualification System, Giving Powerful Vetting Tool Alongside Highway, MyCarrierPortal, And RMIS

We are giving brokers and shippers a powerful and FREE tool to help them verify, qualify, and select the best of the best carriers and drivers to move their freight.” — Tim Higham

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InMotion Global, Inc., the developer of AscendTMS, the world’s most widely used and best-reviewed Transportation Management System (TMS) software, today announced a new included integration and collaboration with SearchCarriers, one of the freight industry’s cleanest and most powerful carrier and broker data platforms.

SearchCarriers data now powers AscendTMS’ extremely popular and free Carrier Verification and Qualification system, known as CVQ, giving freight brokers and shippers immediate access to real-time carrier and broker intelligence directly inside AscendTMS.

The SearchCarriers platform compiles carrier and broker data from multiple live sources, cleans it, monitors it, and updates it in real time so freight professionals can make better, faster, and safer carrier-selection decisions. For AscendTMS users, that means CVQ is now powered by one of the best carrier and freight broker data engines in the freight market - and it's totally free.

Carriers and shippers need similar assurances on the freight brokers they do business with, including credit risks, financial stability, and legal compliance.

AscendTMS delivers all of that capability, for free, inside the most trusted TMS used by tens of thousands of freight professionals every day.

SearchCarriers was founded by Garrett Allen, the brilliant founder and CEO who built the company from a passion project into a mission-driven freight data platform focused on eradicating freight fraud and helping to ensure that only the safest, best, and most qualified carriers and brokers are used to move America’s freight.

Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS, said: “Garrett is exactly the kind of founder we love working with. He saw a huge and dangerous problem in freight, and instead of just talking about it, he built something real, useful, clean, and powerful to help fix it. SearchCarriers has become one of the best and cleanest sources of carrier and broker intelligence in the market, and Garrett’s passion for stopping freight fraud and improving carrier and broker selection is obvious in every part of the product.”

Higham continued, “By powering AscendTMS’ free Carrier Verification and Qualification system with SearchCarriers data, we are giving brokers and shippers a powerful and totally free tool to help them verify, qualify, and select the best of the best carriers and drivers to move their freight. That's why AscendTMS is the most popular, most widely used, and highest-rated TMS on planet Earth.”

The SearchCarriers-powered CVQ system is available free to AscendTMS users and is designed for both everyday carrier or broker verification and acts as a powerful “second look” for companies already using the big-name commercial carrier-vetting systems like Highway, MyCarrierPortal, or RMIS.

AscendTMS also offers deep integrations and access to all the leading commercial carrier-vetting and compliance platforms, including Highway, MyCarrierPortal, and Truckstop’s RMIS. Now, with SearchCarriers powering AscendTMS' built-in CVQ, AscendTMS users have a totally free option inside their TMS to help review carrier and broker data, support carrier qualification decisions, and improve operational confidence with a free "second look" (or even “primary look”) at every carrier or broker they select for a load.

For all brokers and shippers using AscendTMS, that means CVQ can either be used as their primary free carrier verification tool, or as an additional free tool to double-check any carrier or broker before they're put on a load.

Garrett Allen, founder and CEO of SearchCarriers, said: “Tim Higham and the AscendTMS team understand the freight market better than almost anyone, especially the small and midsize brokers, carriers, and shippers that need these powerful tools more than ever, and without the enterprise cost or complexity. AscendTMS has done an incredible job of making high-value freight technology like SearchCarriers accessible to the people who need it the most: the SMB player. We are proud that SearchCarriers data now powers AscendTMS’ free CVQ system, and we believe this collaboration will help thousands of companies make safer, smarter, and more confident carrier-selection decisions.”

Allen continued, “SearchCarriers was built to fight fraud, improve transparency, and help freight professionals find the right carriers and brokers faster. AscendTMS gives us the perfect platform to put that data directly into the workflow of one of the largest and most important TMS user bases in the industry.”

As part of this collaboration, AscendTMS is also announcing an additional and powerful new offer for qualifying new AscendTMS customers.

For new AscendTMS PRO customers with five or more users, AscendTMS will pay for a full "Compliance" version of SearchCarriers that provides FULL carrier and broker vetting and constant monitoring. They will also get a full PRO version of ShipperCRM for accessing new freight opportunities, shipper profiles, and accurate shipper contacts. All this is provided for free to the AscendTMS customer, and paid for by AscendTMS.

Higham added: “This is what AscendTMS does better than anyone. We bring the best freight technology into one system, make it easy to use, and then make the economics so compelling people can't say 'no'. So, with SearchCarriers now powering our free CVQ, and with our new offer to pay for SearchCarriers and ShipperCRM for qualifying new customers, AscendTMS users can find better shippers, move better freight, and vet better carriers and brokers, all without being crushed by the cost - because it's all free.”

The SearchCarriers-powered CVQ system and the Shipper CRM freight-finding system are both available inside AscendTMS right now.

To learn more about AscendTMS, SearchCarriers, CVQ, and the fully paid-for SearchCarriers "Compliance" and ShipperCRM "PRO" offer for qualifying new AscendTMS customers, visit TheFreeTMS.com.

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System (TMS), AscendTMS, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS is used by over 69,000 companies, with paying customers in over 20 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics or trucking operation. AscendTMS is the world’s most popular cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number-one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). Headquartered in Brandon, Florida, InMotion Global is profitable, stable, growing and totally debt free. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

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