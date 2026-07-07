Travel + Leisure Readers Have Chosen The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa as the #1 Resort in Texas for the Fourth Time

Trellis Spa at The Houstonian Soaking Pools & Garden are just one of many amenities found at the resort. Waterfalls, relaxation areas, poolside restaurants, and bars offer guests endless choices for enjoying this Texas resort. Guests enjoy the luxurious and peaceful indoor Refection Pool with spa dining services at Trellis Spa.

Award recognizes The Houstonian as a one-of-a-kind resort in the heart of Houston.

The Houstonian is Houston’s only resort tucked away in the middle of the city and is known as the best-kept secret for discerning guests seeking a quiet hideaway.” — The Houstonian

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has once again been recognized as the No.1 Resort in Texas on Travel + Leisure's 2026 World’s Best list. The announcement was made by Travel + Leisure on July 7, stating, “This 27-acre retreat proves that everything really is bigger in Texas with a 185,000-square-foot fitness club, a 26,500-square-foot spa, and five restaurant options.”As part of the announcement, the property is launching a completely redesigned website and ChatGPT application powered by Agentic Hospitality . The new digital experience combines elegant design with AI-native technology that makes it easier for travelers to discover the resort, explore accommodations and amenities, and connect directly with the property on any surface or device.The Houstonian is Houston’s only resort tucked away in the middle of the city and is known as the best-kept secret for discerning guests seeking a quiet hideaway. The 27-acre resort provides premier fitness and wellness offerings, on-site dining and entertainment options, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, and the city’s most prestigious day spa.Once the home of United States President George H.W. Bush, the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star property is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and has welcomed guests and members for over 47 years. The property feels like a quiet, secluded retreat, miles from the city, yet it is in the heart of Houston.The hotel’s 280 guest rooms and suites feel graceful and welcoming, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views, fluffy beds, color-spun rugs, watercolor art, and peaceful hues of blue, cream, and gold. Perfect for business travelers, couples, or families, the hotel offers a calendar of events, including wine dinners, summer socials, and themed dining experiences. Golf next door at Memorial Park Golf Course, the home of Houston’s PGA Tour stop, may be arranged through the concierge.For rich dining experiences at TRIBUTE restaurant, Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos creates fresh seafood, salads, and Post Oak wood-grilled delights inspired by people and places in Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico. For post-event gatherings, guests can unwind at The Bar & Patio, a sophisticated and lively local favorite, to savor its tasty bar menu, while Maître d'hôtel Keith Thompson guides diners through the extensive wine list, offering pairings that elevate the Tex-Lex flavors on each plate and telling the stories behind the labels.Hotel guests also have access to the exclusive Houstonian Club, the only fitness club in Houston to be awarded Platinum Club status by Platinum Clubs of America. Without a resort fee, guests can take advantage of the massive 180,000-square-foot fitness mecca as early as 5 a.m., featuring state-of-the-art equipment, three temperature-controlled resort pools, an indoor tennis center, a basketball court, and fitness expertise from well-versed instructors and over 50 full-time trainers. There is something for every fitness level with over 160 weekly fitness and aquatics classes.The Covery at the Houstonian Club offers innovative therapies to enhance recovery, support self-care, and promote longevity. Professional medical staff oversees all services, including Infrared Salt Sauna, Red Light Therapy, Cryotherapy, Therabody Compression, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatments, Cryo-Facial and Cryo-Slimming, Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy, and NAD+ IV Infusion Therapies.Trellis Spa is the resort’s award-winning luxury day spa, offering massage and Natura Bissé skincare and body treatments. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provide a rejuvenating, contrasting bathing experience, with private cabanas and areas for meditation and relaxation. Inside, guests will find an indoor reflection pool, dry and wet saunas, a treetop dining room, and a peaceful waiting area with a cozy fireplace and homemade shortbread cookies.The Travel + Leisure 2026 World’s Best Awards are an essential, trusted source of inspiration and guidance as travelers plan trips around the globe. Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards survey. Readers rated hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa will be showcased in the magazine’s August issue and on travelandleisure.com.# # #Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a secluded Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and the Energy Corridor. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is renowned for its timeless elegance, exquisite décor, private fitness club, and involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. The resort was named the No. 1 Resort in Texas by Travel + Leisure readers in the World’s Best Awards in 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate in a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 261 guest rooms and 19 suites, including the Bush Suite, which features memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property.

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