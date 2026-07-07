Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing Attends ‘Dear You’ Malaysia Meet and Greet

On July 4, H.E. Ambassador Ouyang Yujing attended the Malaysia Meet and Greet of the film ‘Dear You’. Held in Kuala Lumpur, the film’s director Lan Hongchun, along with its cast Wang Yantong (who played Zheng Musheng/Ten Bak-seng) and Li Sitong (who played Xie Nanzhi/Tsia Nam-ki) interacted with the Malaysian audience at the lively session, which gathered thousands of fans.

Prior to the event, Ambassador Ouyang met with the film's key creatives and welcomed them on their visit to Malaysia. He shared about the history of China-Malaysia friendly relations, as well as the results of both countries’ cooperation across various fields. The Ambassador affirmed the important role the film played in driving China-Malaysia people-to-people exchanges and people-to-people bond. He also hopes that more great films will be screened in Malaysia to enhance the two peoples’ mutual understanding and friendship.

Director Lan Hongchun thanked the Embassy for its support and attention to the film's screening in Malaysia. He said that he will do his utmost to contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

As of 4 July, 'Dear You' has grossed more than RM15 million (approximately RMB 24.75 million) at the Malaysian box office.