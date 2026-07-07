Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu Attends the Launch Ceremony of the First 1,000 Days Nutrition Project for Neonatal in Liberia

On July 3, Ambassador Yin Chengwu attended the launch ceremony of the "Enhancing Child Nutrition in Liberia's First 1,000 Days Through Health and Nutrition Services" Project. Also present were Mr. Andrew Brooks, UNICEF Representative in Liberia; Dr. Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Dr. Cuallau Jabbeh Howe, Assistant Minister of Health.

Ambassador Yin stated that this project is not only a positive action by China to deepen the China-Liberia strategic partnership and enhance bilateral cooperation, but also a concrete action to practice multilateralism, strengthen South-South cooperation, implement the Global Development Initiative, and advance the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity. It reflects China's people-centered development philosophy. China stands ready to work with UNICEF and other international partners to support Liberia in achieving the sustainable development goals and its ARREST Agenda.

Mr. Brooks, Dr. Nyei, and Dr. Howe expressed gratitude for China's assistance, noting that the project will help improve the living environment and the physical and mental health of newborns in Liberia, and they look forward to continuing to work with China to promote the well-being of women and children in Liberia.

This project receives support from the China Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and will be implemented by the UNICEF Representative Office in Liberia.