Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands Shen Bo Meets with Ambassador of the current Presidency of the Council of EU and EU Representative to the International Organisation in The Hague

On July 3, H.E. Mr Shen Bo, Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of China to the OPCW, met with H.E. Ms Ann Derwin, Ambassador of the current Presidency of EU and H.E. Mr Markus Leinonen, EU Representative to the International Organisation in The Hague. Ambassador SHEN exchanged views with two Ambassadors on international and regional issues as well as the work of OPCW.