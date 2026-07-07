Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing Attends the Nanyang Volunteer Drivers and Mechanics (Nan Qiao Ji Gong) 2026 Memorial Ceremony

On July 5，the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia gathered over 40 people, comprising diplomatic staff and representatives among Chinese enterprises and international students in Malaysia, to participate in the Nanyang Volunteer Drivers and Mechanics (Nan Qiao Ji Gong) 2026 Memorial Ceremony. H.E. Ambassador Ouyang Yujing attended the ceremony and delivered remarks.

Ambassador Ouyang highly commended the Nanyang Volunteers for their contributions to the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. He said, the volunteers sacrificed their youth and lives to write this grand chapter, which is the most precious intangible wealth of China-Malaysia relations. The Ambassador stressed the importance of remembering the martyrs and learning from history. Japan's recent attempt to revise its pacifist Constitution poses an open challenge to World War II victory and the post-war international order. It is an attempt to revive militarism – and China resolutely opposes this. China stands ready to work with Malaysia to safeguard peace and justice, and bring more benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Malaysia’s Member of Parliament, Tan Kok Wai and President of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH), Ngan Teng Ye called for the carrying forward of the Nanyang Volunteers’ spirit and the pursuit of world peace and development.

The memorial ceremony, organised by KLSCAH and co-organised by 84 Malaysian Chinese associations, was participated by approximately 300 people, including descendants of the Nanyang Volunteers, members of the local Chinese community, friends across various sectors, and youth of Chinese descent. Participants solemnly observed a moment of silence and laid flowers at the monument.