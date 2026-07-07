Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian Attends Motorcycles Handover Ceremony Donated Under Dumisha Amani Ⅱ

On July 3, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian attended the motorcycles handover ceremony donated by the United Nations Development.

Programme (UNDP) to Tanzania Police Force (TPF) in Dar es Salaam. The donation forms part of the "Dumisha Amani II: Promoting Peace and Security for Sustainable Development in Tanzania", which is funded by the China-U.N. Peace and Development Fund and implemented by UNDP. Principal Secretary of the Office of the Second Vice President of Zanzibar and representatives from the TPF and UNDP were present at the event.

Amb. Chen stated that "Dumisha Amani II" stands as an important achievement of the close cooperation and joint efforts among China, the U.N. and Tanzania and it is believed that the motorcycles handed over will contribute to enhanced law enforcement capacity of the TPF. China will continue to engage in multilateral cooperation for sustainable development of Tanzania.

The Tanzanian side expressed gratitude to China and the U.N. for their support and committed to making good use of the motorcycles to safeguard the lives and property of all the people in Tanzania.

A total of 16 motorcycles were donated to Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.