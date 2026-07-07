Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre Meets with Wang Yi

On July 6, 2026 local time, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Oslo.

Jonas Gahr Støre asked Wang Yi to convey his best wishes to Chinese leaders, stating that Norway-China relations, built on mutual respect and honesty, have generally progressed smoothly since the establishment of diplomatic ties. Norway admires China’s tremendous development achievements in recent years, in particular lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, which has been highly commended by the international community. Norway attaches great importance to China’s status as a major country, looks forward to continuing the momentum of high-level exchanges with China, expanding cooperation in emerging fields such as green economy and artificial intelligence, strengthening communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, supporting the UN in playing its central role, and upholding the global multilateral system. Norway has for years actively engaged in international development assistance, and remains ready to continue contributing to North-South cooperation.

Wang Yi first conveyed the greetings of Chinese leaders to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, noting that the Prime Minister’s successful visit to China in 2024 injected new impetus into bilateral relations. The mutual trust and friendship established between the leaders of the two countries provide important political underpinning for bilateral relations. Norway is one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China, a testament to its strategic foresight. Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China-Norway relations have maintained a sound momentum. The two countries have transcended differences in social systems, history and culture, and in the spirit of mutual respect, have built mutual trust in the process of promoting cooperation and properly handling differences. Bilateral relations have stood the test of the changing international landscape and become more resilient and steadily robust.

Wang Yi stated that China is ready to maintain high-level exchanges with Norway and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations. It is believed that Norway will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy, which is also in line with the principles of the UN Charter. The two sides should focus on complementing each other’s strengths and vigorously deepen practical cooperation in trade, innovation and other fields, so that China-Norway cooperation on green transition can play a leading role in the world. China is ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with Norway, uphold true multilateralism, implement the four major global initiatives, and work for a more just and equitable global governance system. It is hoped that Norway will continue to set a fine example for North-South cooperation. China will also actively advance South-South cooperation. Together, the two sides can contribute to human development and progress.

During his visit, Wang Yi also held talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.