Jonathane Ricci Launches Educational Series on the Disciplines That Protect Wealth Across Generations

Jonathane Ricci, wealth-orchestration attorney and forthcoming host of the UNJUST MATTERS™ podcast.

Veteran wealth-orchestration attorney publishes a body of teaching resources leading into the launch of UNJUST MATTERS™, his forthcoming educational podcast.

The disciplines of wealth orchestration are teachable. Most sophisticated families have simply never been taught them directly.” — Jonathane Ricci

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathane Ricci , a dual-licensed attorney with more than three decades of experience in wealth orchestration for high-net-worth individuals and families, and founder of JR Wealth Management, becoming ELITEWEALTH.LAW, today announced the launch of a series of educational teaching resources on the disciplines that determine how wealth survives across generations.The series marks a broader shift in Ricci's work. After three decades of confidential practice, the attorney is beginning to publish the underlying disciplines of self-determination and wealth orchestration openly. Each resource in the series focuses on a single discipline, presented not as legal advice but as accessible education for families whose circumstances make ordinary mistakes expensive."The people who are most exposed are rarely the ones who lack resources," Ricci said. "They are the ones who were never taught the disciplines that protect those resources in the moments that matter. This series is the beginning of teaching those disciplines directly."The first teaching resource in the series is "The Strategic Silence," a written teaching on the discipline of composure in wealth-orchestration contexts. The resource examines three domains where silence serves families strategically: counterparty negotiations, institutional interactions, and intra-family conversations across generations. The teaching addresses what Ricci identifies as one of the most common failure patterns among sophisticated families — speaking when the correct discipline is to remain silent.The teaching series leads into the debut of UNJUST MATTERS ™, an educational podcast Ricci announced in June 2026 whose first season carries a single discipline in its title: the right to remain silent. The written teachings and the podcast together form a curriculum on what Ricci describes as "self-determination through composure" — the disciplines behind both wealth orchestration and constitutional liberty."A single conversation helps one person once," Ricci said of the series. "A body of teaching, built carefully, can help quietly for years. That is the direction the work is moving toward."Additional teaching resources in the series are scheduled for release through the summer of 2026, with the debut of UNJUST MATTERS™ Season One to follow. The full series will be published across a network of educational properties, each focused on a single discipline. Notifications for both the teaching series and the UNJUST MATTERS™ podcast are available at elitewealth.law and unjustmatters.com.ABOUT JONATHANE RICCIJonathane Ricci is a dual-licensed attorney with more than three decades of experience in wealth orchestration for high-net-worth individuals and families. He is the founder of JR Wealth Management, becoming ELITEWEALTH.LAW. His forthcoming educational podcast, UNJUST MATTERS™, will focus in its first season on the right to remain silent as a discipline of self-determination.More information about Jonathane Ricci is available at elitewealth.law. Information about UNJUST MATTERS™ is available at unjustmatters.com.

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