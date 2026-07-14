LISTA CRM Launches to End the Six-Subscription Problem in American Real Estate

Ahmed Elbatrawy

Founded by PropTech veteran Ahmed Elbatrawy, LISTA CRM puts leads, listings, marketing and deals in one platform for U.S. agents, teams and brokerages.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built by PropTech entrepreneur Ahmed Elbatrawy, the platform puts leads, listings, marketing and deals in one system — so agents can stop juggling half a dozen subscriptions that don’t talk to each other.LISTA CRM today announced the launch of its real estate platform for agents, teams and brokerages across the United States. The platform brings customer relationship management, IDX websites, marketing automation, lead management and business reporting together in one system built specifically for how real estate businesses run day to day.Most agents currently work across five or six separate tools. A lead comes in through the website, gets copied into a spreadsheet, followed up from a personal inbox, and reported on — if at all — at the end of the month. Every handoff between systems is a place where a client falls through. LISTA CRM was built to close those gaps.The platform was developed under the leadership of Ahmed Elbatrawy, a real estate technology entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience across the real estate and technology industries.“Real estate professionals don’t have a technology problem. They have a too-many-tools problem,” said Elbatrawy, founder of LISTA CRM. “We built LISTA so the inquiry that arrives from your website at 9 p.m. is the same record you follow up on at 9 a.m., with the full history attached. One login, one pipeline, and no copying and pasting between systems.”The platform includes:• One inbox for every lead. Inquiries from IDX websites, advertising campaigns and referrals land in a single pipeline, tagged by source and routed to the right agent automatically.• Lead scoring the brokerage controls. Leads are ranked on rules the broker sets — budget, timeline, source, engagement — so agents know who to call first.• Pipelines made for real estate. Buy-side, list-side and rental deals, with commission tracking and showing management, instead of a generic sales funnel with renamed stages.• Follow-up that doesn’t slip. Automated email sequences and drip campaigns keep prospects engaged, and every touch is logged on the contact record.• IDX websites and listing microsites. Professionally designed sites feed inquiries straight into the CRM, so online interest turns into a workable lead the moment it happens.• Reporting brokers can act on. Live dashboards cover lead sources, agent productivity, conversion rates and campaign performance across the team.For teams and brokerages, the platform adds role-based permissions and approval workflows, so a broker can see the whole operation while each agent works their own book of business. The same system runs a single agent’s practice or a multi-office brokerage.“We didn’t set out to build the longest feature list on the market,” Elbatrawy added. “We built the tools agents touch every day and made them work together properly. That’s where the time savings are, and time is the one thing no agent has enough of.”LISTA CRM is available now for real estate professionals in the United States. Details are available at listacrm.com.About LISTA CRMLISTA CRM is a real estate software platform that combines customer relationship management, IDX websites, marketing automation, lead management and reporting in one system. It is built for agents, teams and brokerages in the United States.

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