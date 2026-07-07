DAVE & BUSTER’S MCKINNEY LAUNCHES FLAG HUNT FOR VIP ACCESS & PRIZES AHEAD OF GRAND OPENING

Find a D&B flag in the community for exclusive early access and a $100 gift card

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster’s , the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports-watching destination, kicks off the opening of its newest location at 4064 West University Dr with a city-wide flag hunt and exclusive rewards. Five lucky winners who track down Dave & Buster’s hidden flags around McKinney will receive an invite to the VIP Preview Party and a $100 gift card.The new 40,000 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub features over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, handcrafted drinks, and state-of-the-art sports bar. Guests can eat, drink, play, and celebrate all in one place.Leading up to opening day on Monday, July 27, 2026, the McKinney team invites the community to search for the five hidden Dave & Buster’s flags across the area. From Tuesday, July 14, through Saturday, July 18, the brand will release clues daily on daveandbusters.com/mckinneyfindtheflag to hint at each flag location.Each day, one winner who finds a flag will receive a $100 gift card and an invitation to Dave & Buster’s exclusive VIP event for five. This private celebration offers a sneak peek at the brand-new McKinney location and a chance to enjoy the fun before it opens to the public.“We wanted to do something special to connect with our future neighbors in McKinney, and there’s no better way to kick things off than with a little friendly competition,” said General Manager Reschelle Karanja. “We can’t wait to see the community out and about, and we are so excited to welcome our first set of VIPs through our doors to experience everything we’ve been working on.”Finding a flag entitles the winner to a $100 gift card and a VIP invite with five guests. You can only win one flag. Not combined with any other offers. Other restrictions may apply. See store for details. Void where prohibited.For more information, daily clues, and full contest details, visit daveandbusters.com/mckinneyfindtheflag.About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 246 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 181 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 65 Main Event branded stores in 23 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Internationally, the Company is in early-stage growth as a franchisor of its brands with five Dave & Buster’s franchise stores currently open. For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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