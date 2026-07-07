BITCOIN ASIA 2026 ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF SPEAKERS FOR AUGUST HONG KONG EVENT

Balaji Srinivasan, Simon Gerovich, Hugh Hendry, and Other Voices from Global Finance, Policy and Bitcoin Infrastructure Confirmed for Asia's Largest Conference

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitcoin Asia 2026 today announced its first wave of confirmed speakers for the two-day conference taking place August 27–28 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The event is organized by BTC Inc., a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), and presented by Metaplanet.Headlining the event is Balaji Srinivasan, founder of Network School and author of The Network State, one of the most recognized voices at the intersection of Bitcoin, technology, and sovereign network theory. Srinivasan joins a speaker lineup spanning institutional capital, legislative policy, macro finance, and Bitcoin development.“We are incredibly excited to bring together the East and West bitcoin markets, industries, and communities to build through this bear market and continue to explore the ways bitcoin is changing the world around us.”— Brandon Green, CEO at BTC Inc.This year's programming centres on the convergence of Eastern and Western Bitcoin ecosystems at a defining moment for institutional adoption. Sessions will span macro and monetary policy, corporate treasury strategy, Bitcoin infrastructure, and the regulatory landscape across Asia.Additional Confirmed SpeakersDr. Hon. Johnny Ng, Kit Chong MH, JPBilal Bin SaqibJustin SunGracy ChenSimon GerovichDavid BaileyHugh HendryMatt ColeJohn RigginsCaspar WongKoji HigashiConference OverviewBitcoin Asia 2026 is expected to welcome more than 10,000 attendees from 125+ countries for two days of main stage programming, investor sessions, policy dialogue, and open-source development discussions. Additional speakers will be announced in the weeks ahead.About BTC Inc.BTC Inc. is the world’s leading Bitcoin media enterprise, operating Bitcoin Magazine, the Bitcoin Conference, and Bitcoin for Corporations. Through its media, events, and educational platforms, BTC Inc. delivers trusted news, research, and experiences that advance Bitcoin adoption among individuals, institutions, and enterprises worldwide.BTC Inc. is a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), a publicly held Bitcoin company that owns and operates a global portfolio of Bitcoin-native enterprises.Forward-Looking StatementsThe press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions under U.S. federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including Bitcoin market volatility, regulatory developments, audience engagement, product launches, competition, reliance on third parties and key personnel, integration risks, and general economic conditions. Readers should refer to Nakamoto Inc.'s SEC filings for additional information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of its date and is not necessarily updated except as required by law.

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