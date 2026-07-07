Shannon Woods, Featured by Influential Women, Celebrates Six Years of Leadership at Veregy Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Executive Assistant & Bookkeeper Recognized for Operational Excellence, Advanced Financial Management Expertise, and a Journey Defined by Resilience and Academic AchievementShannon Woods, Senior Executive Assistant and Bookkeeper at Veregy Consulting, LLC, is being recognized for her continued contributions to executive operations as she celebrates her sixth anniversary with the company. In her role, she provides comprehensive administrative and financial support to executive leadership, overseeing complex workflows that include payroll processing, bookkeeping in QuickBooks, invoicing, tax preparation coordination, and vendor management.Woods is known for her structured and disciplined approach to daily operations. Her workday typically begins early, with her reviewing emails and prioritizing a detailed, continuously evolving task list to ensure deadlines and deliverables are met with accuracy and efficiency. Her ability to balance competing priorities while maintaining attention to detail has made her a dependable resource within the organization. Colleagues consistently rely on her for clarity, organization, and steady execution across both administrative and financial functions.Before joining Veregy Consulting, Woods built a diverse foundation of experience that shaped her professional capabilities. She spent five years volunteering with Al-Anon Family Group Headquarters, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families affected by alcoholism. This period of service was instrumental in developing her organizational skills, sense of purpose, and commitment to helping others. Her time in the nonprofit sector strengthened her ability to manage structured processes while working in mission-driven environments.Earlier in her career, Woods also operated her own online book business, sourcing materials from nonprofit organizations and selling them through platforms such as Half.com and Amazon. This entrepreneurial experience provided her with hands-on exposure to financial tracking, inventory management, customer communication, and independent business operations. These early ventures helped her build a strong foundation in budgeting, coordination, and analytical thinking, all of which continue to inform her current professional responsibilities.Academically, Woods has pursued an extensive and diverse educational path. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts from California State University, East Bay, followed by a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Public Policy from Walden University. In addition, she completed six Associate of Arts degrees at Napa Valley College in Napa, California, reflecting a long-standing commitment to continuous learning and personal development. While she initially envisioned a career in special education, her path evolved through nonprofit work and professional discovery into executive operations and financial management.Woods’ personal journey has also been shaped by her lifelong experience living with cerebral palsy. From an early age, she encountered low expectations from others, including a discouraging comment from a sixth-grade teacher who suggested a future limited to entry-level work. Rather than internalizing those limitations, she used the experience as motivation to pursue higher education and professional achievement. Over time, she transformed external doubt into internal determination, ultimately earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees.Her experiences with disability, education, and nonprofit service have contributed to a strong professional philosophy centered on resilience, adaptability, and self-direction. Woods emphasizes the importance of communication, alignment, and emotional intelligence in executive support roles. She views success in her field as the result of proactive planning, anticipation of leadership needs, and maintenance of trust through consistent and accurate execution.Across her professional and personal life, Woods is guided by core values of honesty, integrity, excellence, and persistence. These principles continue to shape her approach to work and life, reinforcing her commitment to high standards and continuous improvement. She remains focused on contributing meaningfully to her organization while maintaining a strong sense of purpose rooted in discipline, service, and growth.As she marks six years with Veregy Consulting, Shannon Woods stands as an example of sustained professional excellence and personal determination, demonstrating how lived experience, education, and dedication can intersect to create lasting impact in executive operations and financial management.Learn More about Shannon Woods:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shannon-woods Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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