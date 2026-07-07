AngelAi Takes Over Dallas with Pioneering Two-Part Event Disrupting Real Estate, Finance, and Cross-Border Investment

Pavan Agarwal with Japan Fans at World Cup

AngelAi took over Dallas hosting a massive two-part event leaving an indelible mark on both the financial services sector and international investment markets.

Technology alone isn't enough; it requires a radical shift in perspective, This is about empowering professionals to make the dream of home ownership available to all” — Pavan Agarwal CEO and Founder of AngelAi

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The blockbuster week kicked off with the highly anticipated Mindset Summit 2026 (mindsetsummit.com/dallas2026), a high-octane gathering that drew thousands of top-tier real estate agents, loan officers, and corporate executives to the heart of Texas. Focused on the theme "Ignite Success in Business Excellence," the summit served as a masterclass in shifting business mindsets to adopt advanced technological paradigms.Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc and the visionary creator behind AngelAi , delivered a riveting keynote address outlining the future of artificial intelligence in commerce. Attendees were treated to live demonstrations of AngelAi's newest conversational capabilities, showcasing how the digital assistant streamlines complex transactions, automates heavy workflow burdens, and facilitates rapid, stress-free mortgage underwriting. Top industry trailblazers joined the stage to share transformative strategies on how integrating AngelAi can turn market challenges into major business victories."Technology alone isn't enough; it requires a radical shift in perspective," said Agarwal during his address. "The Mindset Summit is about empowering professionals to leverage AngelAi not just as a tool, but as a primary business partner that levels the playing field, removes friction, and makes the dream of homeownership accessible to all underserved markets."Immediately following the corporate triumph of the summit, the spotlight shifted to a major international financial and cultural alliance as AngelAi spearheaded the high-visibility Paint It Blue initiative (paint-it-blue.com/en). Orchestrated in partnership with Mortgage Treasury https://us.mortgage-treasury.com , the campaign welcomed over 5,000 people, many passionate football fans traveling from Japan to North Texas, uniting global sports culture with cutting-edge cross-border finance.Downtown Dallas was painted in a vibrant sea of blue as Mortgage Treasury and AngelAi hosted exclusive fan rallies, community events, and stadium meetups celebrating the synergy between American technological innovation and Japanese institutional interest. Sun West Investments Trust, which utilizes AngelAi’s deterministic, fraud-reducing AI models to curate flawless, institutional-grade U.S. residential mortgage portfolios, leveraged the event to showcase how deterministic AI is bridging the gap between Japanese capital and the resilient U.S. real estate credit market. Japanese fans and visiting financial executives alike experienced firsthand how AngelAi's empathetic, multilingual platform functions seamlessly across cultures, whether navigating Dallas event logistics or executing sophisticated global asset management.“Our partnership with AngelAi and Pavan represents a historic bridge between Japanese investment capital and the robust U.S. housing market," said Mr. Tomoyuki Nakano, Board Member of Mortgage Treasury. "By combining the unstoppable energy of our football fans with AngelAi's brilliant, multi-lingual deterministic technology, we are demonstrating how complex international finance can be transformed into a trusted, seamless, and deeply human experience. The enthusiasm we felt in Dallas is just the beginning of what our joint technology and capital can achieve."By bridging the gap between elite fintech innovation, institutional cross-border investing, and high-energy international fan culture, AngelAi proved its unparalleled ability to dominate headlines and captivate diverse audiences. The double-header event solidified AngelAi’s presence as a major powerhouse in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, setting a new standard for how AI brands interact with the public.As the corporate and cultural ripples of last week’s events continue to be felt across Texas and beyond, AngelAi looks forward to expanding its footprint and continuing to redefine the boundaries of what artificial intelligence can achieve.About AngelAi and Celligence LLCAngelAi has been developed by Celligence LLC, one of the fastest growing fin-tech and Ai companies. Celligence has engineered a novel Ai that is evolving and self-generating neural-cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and Ai-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.AngelAi has a licensing agreement with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS 3277 to deliver superior quality financial services. Mortgage and other financial services are provided by Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS 3277. Celligence LLC is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.About Mortgage TreasuryWe originate, hold, and steward US residential mortgage assets directly — building durable dollar-yield income through AI-driven underwriting on a 45-year origination engine. We are a US mortgage treasury that holds debt directly — without securitization or MBS layering. The portfolio is built loan-by-loan, with rigorous AI-driven underwriting on every asset.

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