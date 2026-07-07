Praying For Powers Praying Effectively For Our Nation, Government And Leaders Encourages Scripture-Centered Prayer by Christina Stafford

Christina Stafford provides a practical prayer guide equipping believers to pray with confidence and biblical focus for nations, governments, and authorities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Stafford introduces PRAYING FOR POWERS: Praying Effectively for Our Nation, Government and Leaders, a faith-based prayer guide designed to help Christians pray intentionally and biblically for those entrusted with leadership. Grounded in Scripture, the book offers readers a practical framework for interceding on behalf of nations, governments, and public officials while encouraging prayer that reflects God's will rather than political preferences. Its timely message serves as a valuable resource for individuals and groups seeking to strengthen their prayer lives.

In PRAYING FOR POWERS, Stafford presents twenty-five carefully selected Scripture passages, each accompanied by a sample prayer that demonstrates how biblical principles can guide intercession for leaders and governing authorities. Rather than promoting any political party or candidate, the guide remains focused on encouraging prayers that seek wisdom, justice, peace, and godly leadership. The straightforward format makes it accessible for both experienced prayer warriors and those who are learning how to pray with greater confidence and purpose.

The inspiration for the book comes from Stafford's desire to help believers move beyond uncertainty when praying for public leaders and national concerns. Recognizing that many Christians want to pray faithfully but often struggle to know where to begin, she created a resource rooted in biblical teaching that encourages consistent and purposeful intercession. Her approach emphasizes the importance of allowing Scripture to shape prayer while fostering unity among believers regardless of political differences.

At its heart, PRAYING FOR POWERS highlights the biblical call to pray for those in authority and acknowledges the influence that leadership decisions have on individuals, families, and communities. The guide encourages readers to cultivate a disciplined prayer life centered on faith, wisdom, compassion, and God's purposes. By focusing on Scripture rather than political ideology, Stafford offers a resource that promotes spiritual growth and thoughtful engagement through prayer.

The book is written for pastors, ministry leaders, prayer groups, churches, Bible study participants, and individual Christians seeking to deepen their intercessory prayer lives. It also serves as a practical tool for congregational prayer meetings, leadership gatherings, and personal devotional time. Readers will benefit from its accessible format and its emphasis on praying confidently, specifically, and in alignment with biblical principles.

Drawing upon her passion for Scripture and prayer, Christina Stafford writes with clarity, encouragement, and a desire to strengthen the faith of fellow believers. Through PRAYING FOR POWERS: Praying Effectively for Our Nation, Government and Leaders, she provides a meaningful resource that inspires Christians to faithfully pray for their communities, their leaders, and their nation with wisdom, purpose, and unwavering trust in God.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0iko8liZ

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