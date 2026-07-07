Autheo Presents ETHToronto 2026, Bringing Builders Together to Shape the Future of Web3 & AI

The annual gathering connects developers, founders, and innovators building the future of Web3 and AI

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th Annual ETHToronto returns on July 22, 2026, bringing together builders for an afternoon of sessions, panels, and networking. Presented by Autheo and held as part of Canada Crypto Week, the event is designed to connect the people building the future of Web3 and AI.ETHToronto opens with Whitepaper Reading Club, where attendees can participate in a discussion-first session exploring blockchain whitepapers and technical concepts shaping the future of Web3.This is followed by speaker sessions featuring Edward Johnson of Autheo, Ben Greenberg of Arbitrum, Arman Mamyan of Animoca Brands, Jerry Qian of OPTN Labs, Matthew Glezos of Toronto DAO, Elizabeth McFaul of Solana Foundation and Charles St. Louis of Ethereum FoundationAutheo joins ETHToronto as the Top Sponsor, supporting the developers driving the next generation of Web3. Autheo is a Layer-0 Operating System with an integrated Layer-1 blockchain that combines identity, compute, storage, developer tooling, and AI capabilities into a single interoperable platform."Builders and developers are the foundation of every major innovation in Web3," said Edward JohnsonChief Product Officer of Autheo. "We're proud to support ETHToronto and help bring together the community creating the next generation of sovereign decentralized applications, infrastructure, and AI-powered technologies."Following the sessions, attendees are invited to Devs & Bevs, an evening networking event designed to bring together developers, founders, and builders for meaningful conversations and new connections.World Boss Media will also be onsite conducting live interviews with leaders throughout the event. As a leading Web3 marketing agency, World Boss Media helps companies grow through branding, influencer marketing, and community-driven campaigns.ETHToronto takes place on July 22, 2026, as part of Canada Crypto Week and alongside Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada's largest Web3 and AI event.Looking to attend ETHToronto, apply for a free ticket at ETHToronto.ca About ETHTorontoETHToronto is an annual gathering of developers, founders, and innovators building the future of Web3. Held as part of Canada Crypto Week, the event brings together the builder community through technical discussions, networking opportunities, and collaborative learning in the city where Ethereum was born.About AutheoAutheo is a Layer-0 Operating System with an integrated Layer-1 blockchain that unifies identity, compute, storage, developer tooling, and AI capabilities into a single interoperable environment. By simplifying infrastructure and providing powerful tools for builders, Autheo is helping accelerate the next generation of Web3 innovation

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