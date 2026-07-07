Honeoye Lake Nutrient Inactivant Pilot Report Results – Public Meeting

The DEC’s Division of Water will provide an update and results on the Nutrient Inactivant Pilot Project that was conducted on Honeoye Lake in the Fall of 2022 to study the potential management actions to control internal lake phosphorus loading from sediments on the bottom of the lake. This pilot project was intended to gauge effectiveness of inactivants, evaluate long-term water quality and biological response, and inform potential DEC guidance and permit requirements on the use of nutrient inactivants in New York. Honeoye Lake was the third of three lakes treated as part of DEC's pilot research on inactivants. More information on Honeoye Lake Nutrient Inactivant Pilot Report.

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