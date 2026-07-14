NexMR Joins the Magritek Group to Push Benchtop NMR One Step Further

NexMR's photohyperpolarization technology joins Magritek's Spinsolve platform to make NMR biophysics accessible from the bench

The operation brings photohyperpolarization technology to the Spinsolve platform and benchtop NMR biophysics.

This is what real innovation in benchtop NMR looks like, and it is happening here.” — Federico Casanova

AACHEN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magritek, the global leader in benchtop nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) instrumentation, today announced that NexMR, developer of advanced photohyperpolarization technology, is joining the Magritek group. The move brings NexMR's science into the platform best positioned to develop it and bring it to customers worldwide. Terms were not disclosed.

Magritek built the benchtop NMR category and has set its technological standard for years. That combination of best-in-class instrumentation and global customer reach is what made the group the natural home for NexMR's technology. NexMR's photohyperpolarization approach boosts signal strength by orders of magnitude without the cost and complexity of traditional hyperpolarization hardware, making NMR biophysics accessible from the benchtop for the first time. Integrated into Magritek's Spinsolve platform, it opens measurements that were previously out of reach on compact instruments, from low-concentration samples to fast reaction monitoring.

Together, the two teams push the category one step further and confirm Magritek as the real innovation force in benchtop NMR.

"NexMR has built something genuinely new, and we are glad they chose to build it with us," said Federico Casanova, CEO of Magritek. "We created this category, and we keep moving it forward. Bringing photohyperpolarization into the Spinsolve platform makes NMR biophysics accessible from the benchtop, which is a capability the field has wanted for a long time. This is what real innovation in benchtop NMR looks like, and it is happening here."

"We knew our technology needed the right home, and for us that was clearly Magritek," said Félix Torres, CEO of NexMR. "They have demonstrated both technological superiority and customer reach, and they built this category from the ground up. Our science brings NMR biophysics within reach of the benchtop. With Magritek's platform behind it, it now reaches the researchers who need it. Together, we take the category one step further."

Development of the first hyperpolarization-enabled systems is already underway, with availability expected within 12 months.

About Magritek

Founded in 2004, Magritek is the global leader in cryogen-free benchtop NMR spectrometers, with headquarters in Wellington, New Zealand, and operations in Aachen, Germany, and Philadelphia, USA. Its flagship Spinsolve platform brings high-resolution, multinuclear NMR to the benchtop for the pharmaceutical, chemical, polymer, food, and energy industries, as well as academic research and education.

About NexMR

NexMR AG is a Swiss biotechnology company specializing in photo-CIDNP NMR technology for pharmaceutical research and fragment-based drug discovery. The company developed the CRIO-X platform, enabling light-coupled NMR screening on both benchtop and high-field instruments, and holds an exclusive worldwide license from ETH Zurich for its core technology.

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