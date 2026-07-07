Supercapacitors Market to Reach USD 1.26 Bn by 2031 as Energy Storage Innovation Accelerates, Says Mordor Intelligence

The Supercapacitors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.11% from 2026 to 2031, with China holding the largest market share.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the supercapacitors market is projected to grow from USD 0.62 billion in 2026 to USD 1.26 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.11% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market continues to gain momentum as industries seek high-performance energy storage technologies capable of delivering rapid charging, high power density, and long operational lifecycles. Increasing electrification across transportation, expanding renewable energy deployments, and growing demand for efficient power backup solutions are expected to drive sustained market growth over the coming years.Supercapacitors Market Key Growth FactorsGrowing Adoption in Electric Vehicles and TransportationThe automotive industry is increasingly adopting supercapacitors to complement batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles. Their ability to deliver instant power, recover braking energy, and support start-stop systems makes them well suited for applications requiring frequent charge-discharge cycles. As global EV adoption accelerates, demand for advanced energy storage technologies is expected to strengthen.Rising Demand for Renewable Energy StorageSupercapacitors are playing an increasingly important role in renewable energy systems by stabilizing power fluctuations, improving grid reliability, and supporting efficient energy management. Their fast response times and long service life make them suitable for solar and wind energy applications, where rapid energy storage and discharge capabilities are essential.Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "As industries transition toward electrification and smarter energy infrastructure, dependable market intelligence requires transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research methodology to provide decision-makers with reliable insights into technology adoption, competitive developments, and long-term market opportunities."Expanding Industrial and Consumer Electronics ApplicationsIndustries are increasingly deploying supercapacitors for uninterrupted power supply systems, industrial automation, smart meters, and backup power applications. Consumer electronics manufacturers are also exploring supercapacitors for wearable devices, IoT products, and portable electronics, where rapid charging and extended product lifecycles offer significant advantages.Supercapacitors Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsMarch 2026: Skeleton Technologies announced continued expansion of its high-performance supercapacitor manufacturing capabilities to address increasing demand from automotive, industrial, and grid-scale energy storage applications.January 2026: Eaton expanded its modular data center solutions to support the growing demand for AI infrastructure, providing integrated power management, backup power, and electrical distribution technologies. The initiative focuses on improving deployment speed, reliability, and energy efficiency for high-performance computing environments.Supercapacitors Market Segmentation InsightsBy Configuration (Type)Electric Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLC)PseudocapacitorsHybrid SupercapacitorsBy Form FactorCellModulePackBy Mounting Type (Discrete Components)Surface-MountRadial LeadedSnap-inScrew TerminalBy End-User IndustryConsumer ElectronicsWearablesSmartphones and TabletsSSD and Memory BackupEnergy and UtilitiesGrid Frequency RegulationRenewable Integration (Wind and Solar)Microgrid and UPSIndustrial EquipmentRobotics and AutomationPower ToolsHeavy Machinery and CranesAutomotive and TransportationPassenger Cars48 V Mild HybridStart-Stop Micro HybridCommercial VehiclesBusesTrucksRail and TramAviation and AerospaceData Centers and TelecomDefense and SpaceOthersMedical DevicesAgri-dronesBy GeographyUnited StatesEuropeChinaJapanKorea and Rest of Asia-PacificRest of the WorldSupercapacitor Market Regional InsightsChina leads the supercapacitors market with its strong manufacturing base and advanced research capabilities. Growing demand from electric vehicles and energy storage projects continues to support market growth. Government initiatives further strengthen domestic production. These factors reinforce China's leadership in the global market.Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific region are witnessing rapid growth due to expanding investments in energy storage technologies. Strong expertise in battery manufacturing and electronics supports product innovation. Japan contributes with precision manufacturing, while Southeast Asia attracts new production facilities. The region remains a key growth hub for the market.North America and Europe continue to benefit from investments in clean energy and grid modernization. The United States is expanding domestic production through supportive policies and infrastructure spending. Europe is driving adoption through stricter automotive regulations and renewable energy initiatives. Together, both regions present strong growth opportunities for supercapacitors.The Supercapacitor Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/supercapacitors-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/supercapacitors-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/supercapacitors-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/supercapacitors-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/supercapacitors-market?utm_source=einpr Supercapacitors Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the Supercapacitors Market as moderately concentrated, with competition focused on product performance, energy density, power density, lifecycle durability, manufacturing innovation, and strategic partnerships. Market participants continue investing in advanced materials, scalable production technologies, and next-generation energy storage solutions to strengthen their competitive positions across automotive, industrial, and renewable energy applications.Supercapacitors Market Key CompaniesEaton Corporation PLCMaxwell Technologies Inc.Skeleton Technologies Inc.Cap-XX LimitedKyocera CorporationExplore more insights on the Supercapacitors competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/supercapacitors-market/companies?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceThe wireless power transmission market is projected to grow from USD 18.37 billion in 2026 to USD 49.32 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.84%. Market growth is driven by increasing adoption of wireless charging technologies in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, healthcare devices, and industrial automation. Continuous advancements in charging efficiency and expanding smart device ecosystems are further supporting demand.Data Center and AI Server Printed Circuit Board MarketThe data center and AI server printed circuit board market is estimated at USD 9.71 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 12.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.67%. Rising investments in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and hyperscale data centers are driving demand for advanced PCBs capable of supporting high-performance servers and next-generation computing systems.The high-speed PCB market is expected to grow from USD 5.96 billion in 2026 to USD 13.22 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.28%. Increasing deployment of 5G networks, AI applications, high-performance computing, and advanced automotive electronics is accelerating demand for high-speed printed circuit boards with enhanced signal integrity and reliability.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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