RWA WEEK Heads to Singapore This October as Global Institutional Interest in Tokenized Assets Accelerates

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RWA WEEK has announced the next edition of its flagship global event series dedicated to real-world asset tokenisation, set to take place in Singapore this October. Running from October 5–9, 2026, the week-long gathering will bring together institutional investors, blockchain founders, regulators, family offices, and leading Web3 companies for a series of high-level summits, private networking events, and investor-focused sessions centred around the rapidly growing RWA sector.Positioned as one of the leading international platforms for the tokenization economy, RWA WEEK has already established a strong presence across major financial and digital asset hubs including Hong Kong, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Singapore. Over the past two years, the project has evolved into a global meeting point for institutional finance and Web3, creating an ecosystem where traditional capital markets converge with decentralized technologies.Previous editions of RWA Summit have attracted hundreds of participants and some of the most influential voices in finance, digital assets, and regulation. The Hong Kong edition welcomed more than 750 attendees and over 50 speakers, while the Dubai summit gathered key representatives from leading Web3 firms, investment funds, exchanges, and regulatory bodies, further cementing the platform’s position within the institutional digital asset landscape.The Singapore edition of RWA WEEK will feature a packed agenda of industry events, with the flagship RWA Summit Singapore taking place on October 9 at Marina One West Tower. The event is expected to host more than 1,500 attendees, over 70 speakers, and upwards of 200 investors shaping the future of asset tokenization.Alongside the flagship RWA Summit Singapore, the week will also feature THE DEALFLOW on October 5, bringing together investors, asset managers, and family offices for curated networking and deal-making opportunities, followed by a TOKENISED VIP gathering on October 6, a dedicated event focused on real cases of asset tokenization, curated networking and institutional blockchain adoption.Organizers have already confirmed the first wave of speakers, including Yat Siu, Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands; Charles d’Haussy, CEO of dYdX Foundation; Melvis Langyintuo, Executive Director at Canton Foundation; James Wo, Founder & CEO at Digital Finance Group; Edwin Mata, Co-Founder & CEO at Brickken; Julian Kwan, Co-Founder & CRO at IXS; Peter Kadish, Managing Director at LynxCap Investments ; Patrick Ngan, CEO at Alchemy Pay; Pei Chen, CEO of Theoriq.Strategic partners for the Singapore edition include LYNXCAP Investments and dYdX. The event is produced by UVECON.VC, a company of UVC GROUP.“We are witnessing the RWA market transition from experimentation to real institutional integration,” said Ivan V. Ivanov, Co-Founder of Uvecon and RWA WEEK. “Our mission is to bring together the industry’s key players in one place and create an environment where partnerships, capital allocation, and real-world tokenization use cases can emerge at scale.”Singapore’s role as a global financial centre and one of the world’s most progressive jurisdictions for digital assets makes it a natural destination for the next chapter of RWA WEEK. As institutional interest in tokenized assets continues to accelerate, the organizers aim to position the event as a premier forum for discussions around infrastructure, compliance, liquidity, and the future of on-chain finance.With institutional adoption of tokenized real-world assets gaining momentum globally, RWA WEEK continues to strengthen its position as one of the most prominent international platforms shaping the future of the RWA economy.Register now: https://luma.com/rwasummit More details: https://rwaweek.com/singapore

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