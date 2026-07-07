MCR Health Receives $15,000 Grant from Bishop-Parker Foundation to Strengthen Dental Health Program

MCR Health receives a $15,000 Bishop-Parker Foundation grant to strengthen its Dental Health Program through the Results First evaluation framework.

“This grant will strengthen how we measure patient outcomes and enhance the reach and effectiveness of our dental health program for the patients and families we serve.” ” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation to enhance its Dental Health Program through the implementation of a Results First evaluation framework.Through a series of workshops and coaching sessions led by Robyn Faucy, CEO of Results 1st, MCR Health will enhance its capacity to define success, track progress, and promote continuous learning and improvement across its dental health program.“We are incredibly honored that the Bishop-Parker Foundation has invested in this important capacity building initiative”, said Dr. Melvin Price, President and CEO of MCR Health.Thanks to an award received earlier in May from the James Franklin Warnell & Dorothy J. Warnell Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, MCR Health’s Maternal Mental Health, Youth Obesity and Care Coordination programs will also participate in the Results First initiative, allowing us to implement a unified, data-driven approach to care delivery across multiple programs. “Our region is truly fortunate to benefit from the generosity of our local foundations and their donors who work together to help drive meaningful impact in the communities we serve. MCR Health is deeply grateful for their continued support and partnership,” added Dr. Price.About Bishop-Parker FoundationInspired by the philanthropic legacies of its founders, the Bishop-Parker Foundation supports nonprofit and public partners who collaborate to advance the Manatee County community for current and future generations. For additional information, please contact Wendy Deming at wendy@bishopparkerfoundation.org.About the Community Foundation of Sarasota CountyThe Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979 by the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council as a resource for caring individuals and the causes they support, enabling them to make a charitable impact on the community. With assets of $605 million in more than 1,600 charitable funds, the Community Foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling $44.7 million last year in the areas of education, the arts, health and human services, civic engagement, animal welfare and the environment. Since its founding, the Community Foundation has been able to grant $542 million to nonprofits in our community thanks to the generosity of charitable individuals, families and businesses. For more information, visit cfsarasota.org or call 941-955-3000.About MCR HealthMCR Health provides comprehensive healthcare services across Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties, offering primary care, behavioral health, dental services, and specialty care. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, MCR Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the people it serves.Media Contact for MCR HealthAarti LalwaniVice President, Executive Operationsalalwani@mcr.health941-310-2918

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