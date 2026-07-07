The Girl In The Redwoods Introduces A Search And Rescue Thriller On Courage, Survival, Bond Between Handler Her Dog

The Girl in the Redwoods: A Rose and Clive Search & Rescue Thriller by Karen L West

Karen L West delivers a charged suspense novel taking readers from California redwoods to a fight against a predator seeking to reclaim what he believes is his.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen L West captivates thriller readers with the release of The Girl in the Redwoods: A Rose and Clive Search & Rescue Thriller, a suspenseful and emotionally powerful novel that blends mystery, survival, and the extraordinary partnership between a search and rescue handler and her loyal dog. The first installment in the Rose and Clive Search and Rescue Thriller series introduces readers to an unforgettable adventure where every discovery uncovers an even darker truth.

Seeking peace after surviving a traumatic experience in Minnesota, Rose Clarke and her search and rescue dog, Clive, travel to California's majestic redwoods for what should have been a quiet escape. Instead, Clive leads Rose off the trail to a shocking discovery. Hidden inside a carved redwood tree is five-year-old Ana, injured, frightened, and desperately clinging to hope. Her whispered stories of a mysterious figure known only as The Father quickly transform a single rescue into a complex investigation involving missing children, hidden secrets, and a ruthless criminal who believes he is creating his own family.

As authorities uncover a series of heartbreaking crimes stretching from the California coast to an illegal children's home in Utah, Rose finds herself pulled deeper into a dangerous pursuit. The investigation eventually follows her back to her Indiana farm, where the threat becomes intensely personal. Knowing Clive's name and Rose's home, the killer is determined to finish what he started, forcing Rose to risk everything to protect the children who have already endured unimaginable fear.

Inspired by the remarkable work of search and rescue teams and the unique connection shared between handlers and their dogs, Karen L West crafts a story that combines heart-pounding suspense with themes of resilience, compassion, healing, and found family. Readers who enjoy emotionally rich thrillers with compelling characters and high stakes will find themselves invested in every step of Rose and Clive's journey.

The Girl in the Redwoods offers more than an intense mystery. It explores the strength required to become a source of hope for others, even when facing overwhelming danger. The novel's vivid setting, unforgettable characters, and emotional depth make it an engaging read for fans of suspense, crime fiction, and rescue adventures.

Readers can also look forward to continuing Rose and Clive's story in the upcoming second installment of the series, Lost in Turkey Run, which promises another unforgettable search where determination, courage, and loyalty will once again be put to the ultimate test.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Girl-Redwoods-Search-Rescue-Thriller-ebook/dp/B0H7CQVBVW

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