RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT APPOINTS TODD ROSSI TO NEWLY CREATED VP OF MARKETING AND REVENUE ROLE

Todd Rossi, Right Angle Entertainment's Vice President of Marketing and Revenue

New Leadership Role Reflects Company's Continued Growth

As one of our trusted collaborators, Todd brings the rare combination of strategic thinking, industry knowledge, and data-driven insight that will help guide us through our next phase.” — Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds, RAE Co-Founders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Angle Entertainment (RAE), the independent live entertainment producer behind theatrical tours, immersive experiences, and live events, today announced the creation of its first-ever Vice President of Marketing and Revenue position and the appointment of veteran marketing and revenue strategist Todd Rossi to the role, effective immediately. In Right Angle Entertainment's newly created position, Rossi will oversee marketing strategy across the company's productions and experiences. The role is intentionally broader than a traditional head of marketing position, overseeing both audience growth and business performance across the company."Todd's appointment marks an important milestone for Right Angle Entertainment," said Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds, co-founders of Right Angle Entertainment. "As one of our trusted collaborators, he brings the rare combination of strategic thinking, industry knowledge, and data-driven insight that will help guide us through our next phase."Rossi has more than 20 years of experience driving audience growth, ticket sales, and brand expansion across live entertainment. He has led marketing, pricing, and revenue strategies for producers, attractions, presenting organizations, and touring companies throughout North America."I've had the opportunity to work with Right Angle on previous projects, so I'm excited to formally join the leadership team and help support the company’s continued growth," said Rossi. "Alison, Justin, and the team have created a truly special company driven by creativity, ambition, and a genuine passion for live experiences."Founded in 2014 by Spiriti and Sudds, Right Angle Entertainment has established itself as one of the industry's leading independent producers, striving to create unforgettable theatrical and concert experiences that bring brands, talent, and stories to life on stage. The company maintains a strong North American footprint while continuing to expand its international partnerships and portfolio of live entertainment offerings. Productions include The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Hasbro’s “Clue: A Walking Mystery” immersive experience, The Magicians Table, and more.For more information, visit www.rightangleentertainment.com About Right Angle EntertainmentRight Angle Entertainment specializes in the production, marketing, management, and distribution of live entertainment experiences. We collaborate with managers, producers, artists, agents, studios, and licensors to transform brands, talent, intellectual properties, and digital-first franchises into compelling live theatrical, concert, and immersive experiences for audiences worldwide. RAE’s diverse roster includes “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” Hasbro’s “Clue: A Walking Mystery” immersive experience, “Ninja Kidz Live! Infinite Possibilities,” “Jay Shetty: Love Rules – World Tour,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” and London’s acclaimed close-up magic experience “The Magicians Table,” among many others. www.rightangleentertainment.com

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