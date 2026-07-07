NAVEX Launches Nira, Bringing Agentic AI to the Front Lines of Risk and Compliance

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today introduced Nira, the NAVEX Intelligent Response Agent and new agentic AI experience within NAVEX One. Nira marks a revolutionary new era for how organizations manage risk, ethics and compliance, bringing trusted AI into their daily work, data and decisions that help teams see risk more clearly, act faster and strengthen ethical cultures.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Nira is uniquely built for the complexity and sensitivity of compliance work. It combines NAVEX’s proprietary domain knowledge, operating context and industry benchmark data to help identify emerging risks, interpret nuanced information and make sharper, more confident decisions.

“Nira sets a new standard for risk and compliance. It brings AI built for compliance directly into the NAVEX One platform, helping teams reduce manual burden, sharpen decisions and turn intelligence into action,” said Raj Sethuraman, President and Chief Product and Technology Officer at NAVEX. “One of our core objectives is to free compliance teams to apply the human expertise and judgment needed for sensitive whistleblowing and compliance decisions by surfacing critical insights directly within their workflows.”

AI That Delivers Actionable Insight

Nira for Analytics is the first proof point in NAVEX’s broader agentic vision for NAVEX One and a major advancement in how compliance leaders turn program data into action. Nira gives compliance teams clearer visibility into performance, risk signals and emerging trends, helping them advise leadership and boards with confidence, strengthen program efficacy and address issues sooner.

“Nira is more than a product launch. It is a major leap toward the future of AI-enabling risk and compliance management. We are building agents into NAVEX One in a way that helps organizations see risk more clearly and create more trusted workplaces,” said Arpan Sheth, Chief Executive Officer at NAVEX. “AI will reshape this market, but lasting value will come from the interconnected data, workflow context and deep compliance intelligence that only NAVEX can provide. We are uniquely positioned to partner with our customers to bring those elements together and define what trusted AI can achieve for risk and compliance professionals.”

A More Connected Future for Risk and Compliance

With Nira, NAVEX is advancing NAVEX One from an integrated risk and compliance platform into a smarter, AI-powered system of work. As NAVEX expands AI capabilities across analytics, reporting, investigations, and other compliance workflows, each release will build on the same foundation: trusted data, proven processes, deep compliance insight and customer-driven innovation – all guided by NAVEX’s rich history as a pioneer in risk and compliance solutions.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third-party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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