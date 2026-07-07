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The Business Research Company's Soy-Free Frozen Bowls Market Value Expected To Grow At 8.3% CAGR, Reaching $1.88 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $1.88 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The soy-free frozen bowls market is steadily gaining traction as consumer awareness about food allergies and dietary preferences increases. With a growing demand for convenient, allergen-free meals, this segment is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Anticipated Growth of the Soy-Free Frozen Bowls Market

The soy-free frozen bowls market has experienced strong growth recently and is projected to continue expanding. Market value is expected to rise from $1.26 billion in 2025 to $1.37 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This positive momentum in the past years has been fueled by increasing consumer awareness of food allergies, growing demand for convenient meal options, the expansion of frozen food retail channels, the rising popularity of plant-based diets, and limited availability of allergen-free packaged foods.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $1.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. Factors supporting this forecast include a growing vegan and flexitarian consumer base, improvements in cold chain logistics, innovation in soy-free product formulations, enhanced e-commerce grocery penetration, and heightened health-conscious and clean-label preferences. Key market trends for the coming years involve rising interest in allergen-free and clean-label frozen meals, expanding plant-based convenient food choices, growth in premium frozen ready-to-eat offerings, increasing preference for high-protein functional bowls, and a surge in direct-to-consumer and online frozen food distribution channels.

Soy-free frozen bowls are pre-prepared meals without any soy ingredients, frozen to maintain freshness and nutritional quality. These products cater especially to those with soy allergies or particular dietary choices, offering a quick, convenient, and health-conscious meal option.

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Factors Fueling Demand for Soy-Free Frozen Bowls

One of the primary forces driving growth in the soy-free frozen bowls market is the rising number of people with food allergies. Food allergies occur when the immune system reacts adversely to specific food proteins, mistakenly identifying them as harmful. The surge in allergy cases is largely due to improved awareness and better clinical diagnosis, with greater access to allergy testing and enhanced public health education encouraging more individuals to obtain formal diagnoses. This has resulted in an increase in reported allergy cases, particularly in developed countries. As more people are diagnosed with food allergies, the demand grows for safe, clearly labeled, allergen-free, and convenient meal solutions. Ready-to-eat products that exclude common allergens, including soy, are becoming increasingly important. For instance, in April 2024, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), a nonprofit based in the US, reported that approximately 33 million Americans have at least one food allergy, including about 27 million adults—which accounts for nearly 11% of the adult population. This expanding allergy-affected population is a key driver for the market’s growth.

The Rising Popularity of Vegan Diets Supporting Market Expansion

Another significant contributor to the soy-free frozen bowls market is the growing number of vegan consumers. Vegan diets exclude all animal-derived products, focusing exclusively on plant-based foods and beverages. This dietary shift is increasingly motivated by health considerations and ethical concerns regarding animal agriculture and environmental impact. As more individuals adopt vegan lifestyles to support personal wellness and sustainability, demand surges for convenient, plant-based, allergen-free meal options, such as soy-free frozen bowls. For example, in April 2024, Finder, a UK personal finance comparison website, noted that the vegan population in the United Kingdom rose to approximately 2.5 million people, which is 4.7% of the population—an increase from 1.4 million (2.5%) in 2023. This reflects a significant growth of around 1.1 million vegans within just one year, illustrating the rising vegan trend that is positively impacting market demand.

View the full soy-free frozen bowls market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soy-free-frozen-bowls-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Leading Regions in the Global Soy-Free Frozen Bowls Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share in the soy-free frozen bowls sector. However, the fastest growth rate is projected to come from the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The market report covers various key territories, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and regional opportunities within this growing market.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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