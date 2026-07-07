At 93, Former Marine Aviator and Pan Am Training Leader Roy Everett Butler Finds a New Horizon Through Poetry

With Never Too Late, In My Quiet Years, Age Is a Garden and Runways Behind Me: Horizons Ahead Butler transforms aviation, art and reinvention into reflections.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roy Everett Butler, a former Marine Corps major, jet aviator, Pan American World Airways training leader, artist, and poet, continues to prove that creativity has no expiration date. In his nineties, Butler has turned a lifetime of extraordinary experience into poetry and reflection, offering readers a moving body of work shaped by flight, discipline, solitude, gratitude, and the quiet courage of beginning again.

Born in Fresno, California, in 1932, Butler came of age as aviation itself was entering a new era. His life carried him from the roar of early jet fighters during the Korean War to the global elegance of Pan American World Airways, where he became one of the airline’s respected training leaders. He directed major aircraft programs, including the B707, L1011, and B747, before rising to system director of flight training at the Pan American International Flight Academy in Miami.

Butler’s influence extended beyond the cockpit. His pioneering work in Cockpit Resource Management, developed with the University of Texas, helped reshape aviation safety by emphasizing communication, teamwork, and human factors awareness. That groundbreaking effort later led to his role as a research scientist on a Federal Aviation Agency- and NASA Ames-funded project, strengthening the scientific foundation of modern flight safety.

After retiring from aviation, Butler returned to fine art, using painting as a new runway for memory and imagination. In his nineties, he discovered another creative calling through poetry. His collections, including Never Too Late, In My Quiet Years: Poems of Memory, Grace, and Companionship Written in My 93rd Year, and Age Is a Garden, explore aging, love, loss, friendship, music, childhood, flight, and the everyday beauty that often reveals itself in stillness.

His forthcoming collection, Runways Behind Me: Horizons Ahead, continues that journey. Described by Butler as “a testament to the endurance of love, the persistence of hope, and the courage it takes to keep growing,” the book reflects a life that remains open to meaning, even after nine decades of change.

Readers drawn to poetry, memoir, aviation history, aging with grace, and stories of creative reinvention will find Butler’s work both tender and inspiring. His voice carries the perspective of someone who has known war and peace, responsibility and wonder, and who now writes from a place of gratitude, companionship, and reflection.

Today, Butler writes surrounded by his four cats, Holly, Sasha, Tasha, and Tiger, whose presence brings warmth, humor, and gentle rhythm to his creative life.

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