Pender County Names Bruce M. Tucker as Division Chief of Fire

Pender County is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce M. Tucker as Division Chief of Fire for Pender County Emergency Services. Tucker’s selection follows a competitive recruitment process and marks another key milestone in standing up the county’s newly unified Emergency Services department, which brings Pender EMS and Fire, Penderlea Fire, Pender County Emergency Management, and the Pender County Fire Marshal’s Office together under a single organization. His first day as a member of our Emergency Services leadership team will be August 3, 2026.

Tucker comes to Pender County from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue in Northern Virginia, a large combination career-and-volunteer system serving one of the most populous counties in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region. As a Battalion Chief, he commands the response and management of emergency incidents ranging from structure fires and medical emergencies to hazardous materials releases and technical rescues, while providing leadership and oversight for approximately 50 to 65 career personnel per shift staffing six engine companies, up to three truck companies, rescue companies, medic units, and ambulances. He also provides oversight of 15 to 30 volunteer personnel, day-to-day experiences leading career and volunteer providers side by side that translate directly to the system Pender County Emergency Services is building.

Tucker’s fire service career spans more than three decades as both a volunteer and career firefighter. Since joining Prince William County in 1996, he has risen through the ranks from firefighter and paramedic to Lieutenant, Captain, and Battalion Chief, with assignments that include engine and truck companies, medic units, communications officer, health and safety officer, EMS training technician, and service as the department’s Basic and Advanced Training Captain, where he helped prepare new recruits and develop experienced personnel alike.

Tucker holds an extensive portfolio of fire, EMS, and technical rescue credentials, including Fire Officer III, Fire Instructor III, and Hazardous Materials Technician, along with technician-level certifications in rope, trench, and confined space rescue and Vehicle Rescue II. He is a Virginia-certified EMT-Paramedic, a certified driver pump and aerial operator, and has completed National Incident Management System training.

Beyond the firehouse, Tucker has made community service a hallmark of his career, coaching local youth sports and organizing charity events benefiting local and national causes. He credits his success in management on two commitments: taking care of the people who do the work and serving citizens in ways that go well beyond answering calls.

Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science in Fire Science Administration from Columbia Southern University and an associate degree in Fire Science Technology from Northern Virginia Community College.

“Bruce has spent more than 30 years in the fire service, and he’s done it on both sides of the house as a volunteer and as a career firefighter who came up through every rank,” said Pender County Manager Colby W. Sawyer. “He’s led career and volunteer personnel side by side in one of the busiest systems in Northern Virginia. Maintaining and building a highly professional, effective emergency services agency which is exactly the environment we’re building here. Just as important, Bruce leads with his people in mind. He believes that when you take care of your members, they take better care of the community, and that mindset fits this department and this county. He’ll be a tremendous addition to Director Sauer’s team.”

During his first weeks, Tucker looks forward to meeting personnel across the county’s fire stations, getting to know the volunteer departments and community partners who serve alongside them, and working with the Emergency Services leadership team to ensure a smooth transition that keeps service to residents front and center.



