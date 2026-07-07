Queen Anne’s County Seeks Applicants for the Housing Authority Board

The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners are currently seeking an individual to fill a vacancy on the Housing Authority Board. The deadline for applications is July 31, 2026.

The Queen Anne’s County Housing Authority works to provide decent, safe, and affordable housing for residents of Queen Anne’s County. The authority may acquire, own, lease, and operate housing projects; oversee construction or improvements to housing facilities; administer rent subsidy payments for eligible residents; and study and address local housing conditions.

Individuals interested in serving on a board or commission can access the application online at https://onboard.qac.org/. Applicants may also visit the County’s official website at qac.org and search for the specific board or commission to locate the application page.