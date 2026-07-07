The Open Agenda Returns July 13 with New Weekly Episodes

Queen Anne's County is excited to announce the relaunch of The Open Agenda, our podcast that takes residents behind the scenes of county government and the people who serve our community.

Following a brief pause, The Open Agenda returns on Monday, July 13, with new episodes premiering every Monday.

Hosted by Bruce Grove of QACTV and Beth Malasky, Queen Anne's County Public Information Manager, the podcast offers relaxed, informative conversations with county staff, community partners, and local leaders. Each episode explores the programs, services, and projects that impact life in Queen Anne's County while giving listeners a closer look at the people working behind the scenes.

The relaunch begins with a conversation featuring the dedicated team from Queen Anne's County Animal Services. Listeners will learn about the important work Animal Services performs every day, from protecting public safety and promoting responsible pet ownership to caring for animals in need and helping them find loving homes.

Future episodes will continue to feature county departments, partner agencies, community organizations, and later this fall the current County Commissioners.

Whether you're interested in learning more about county government, discovering community resources, or hearing the stories behind the services you rely on, The Open Agenda is your opportunity to stay informed and connected.

Episodes will be available every Monday on your favorite podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Player FM, and on the QACTV YouTube channel.

Be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode and join us as we continue bringing local government a little closer to home. https://lnk.bio/TheOpenAgenda