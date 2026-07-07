Lies Vs Truth 30 Days From Broken To Whole Guides Women Toward Healing Through Faith And Biblical Truth at by Alicia Baker

Alicia Baker offers a trauma-informed Christian devotional helping women replace harmful beliefs with biblical truth, fostering healing, identity, and growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Alicia Baker introduces Lies vs Truth: 30 Days from Broken to Whole, a trauma-informed Christian devotional created to support women on their journey from emotional wounds to spiritual restoration. Centered on the belief that healing begins by replacing deeply rooted lies with the truth of God’s Word, the 30-day devotional offers a compassionate and biblically grounded resource for readers navigating the lasting effects of trauma, loss, and difficult life experiences.

Structured around four progressive phases of healing, Lies vs Truth: 30 Days from Broken to Whole guides readers through creating safety, rebuilding identity, reclaiming strength, and moving toward purpose. Each day’s reading features a Scripture anchor, a devotional message, and a prayer that challenges negative beliefs while reinforcing biblical truth. The devotional presents a practical framework for personal reflection, helping readers move beyond survival and toward a renewed sense of confidence, faith, and emotional well-being.

The inspiration for the book comes from a desire to address the invisible impact that trauma can have on a person’s thoughts, identity, and relationship with God. Baker recognizes that while painful experiences may remain in the past, the false beliefs they create often continue to influence everyday life. Through this devotional, she seeks to provide women with a faith-centered path toward healing by encouraging them to confront those lies with the promises and truth found in Scripture.

Beyond its daily readings, Lies vs Truth: 30 Days from Broken to Whole emphasizes that restoration is not about ignoring pain but about allowing truth to reshape the heart and mind over time. The devotional encourages readers to view healing as a journey marked by grace, perseverance, and spiritual renewal rather than instant transformation. Its thoughtful approach offers reassurance that brokenness does not define a person’s future and that hope remains available through faith.

The devotional is written for women recovering from trauma, navigating difficult seasons of life, participating in recovery programs, or seeking a deeper relationship with God. It also serves as a valuable resource for church ministries, Bible study groups, counselors, mentors, and anyone supporting women through emotional and spiritual healing. Its accessible format makes it suitable for both individual devotion and guided group discussion.

Alicia Baker is a speaker, author, recovery leader, and transformational life coach passionate about helping women heal from trauma, addiction, and abuse through the love and truth of Jesus Christ. As a survivor turned advocate, Alicia uses her testimony to inspire hope, healing, and purpose. She is the co-author of Unsilenced and author of Lies vs Truth: 30 Days from Broken to Whole, empowering others to go from brokenness to wholeness.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0398zH7P

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