Make Your Life Count One Memory at a Time Encourages Healing, Gratitude, and Purposeful Living by Jacqueline Diaz-Rodriguez

Jacqueline Diaz-Rodriguez shares an inspirational guide helping readers transform memories into wisdom, healing, celebration, service, and personal growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Your Life Count! One Memory at a Time: Reminiscing for Self-Healing, Becoming Stronger and Happier invites readers to approach everyday life with purpose, turning ordinary moments into opportunities for reflection, celebration, gratitude, healing, service, and meaningful living. Centered on the power of reminiscing, the book encourages readers to revisit life experiences, uncover lessons, and build emotional well-being, resilience, and a legacy that makes every moment count.

Author Jacqueline Diaz-Rodriguez offers a practical and inspiring guide structured around the calendar year. Organized into twelve monthly chapters, the book highlights topics that support reflection, personal growth, stewardship, and purposeful living. Each chapter includes practical insights, reflective questions, and timeless principles readers can apply throughout the year.

At the heart of the book is the transformative power of reminiscing—revisiting memories with gratitude, care, and clarity to uncover life’s lessons, foster healing, build resilience, and make every experience count. Every memory holds the potential to teach, and every reflection can become a source of wisdom, healing, and renewed direction. Rather than presenting a personal memoir, the book uses selected anecdotes to illustrate universal life lessons, inviting readers to consider their own experiences and discover how reflection can transform the past into lasting resilience, hope, and growth.

Throughout this year-long journey, readers consider subjects including life purpose, memorable celebrations, exemplary living, noble character, family relationships, fatherhood, motherhood, stewardship, caring for others, gratitude, and building a lasting legacy. By connecting these themes to everyday experiences, the guide encourages readers of every generation to live with greater awareness and recognize how ordinary moments can become extraordinary opportunities for growth, healing, and purpose.

Written for individuals, families, educators, ministry leaders, and anyone seeking personal and spiritual growth, the book serves as both a year-long companion and a practical resource for cultivating mindfulness, emotional well-being, stronger relationships, and a life of purpose.

Jacqueline Diaz-Rodriguez is a retired bilingual educator with more than 25 years of service in the New York City public school system, a Christian speaker, mentor, and ministry leader. Through her writing and speaking, she inspires individuals, families, educators, and faith communities to embrace reminiscing and reflection as pathways to healing, personal growth, and purposeful living.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0eNamqfi

https://a.co/d/0aeQ1gci

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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