Building Global Bridges - Quadrillion and HAYU partner to unlock Cross-Border growth across LATAM, GCC and Asia

Divyata Rajaram Director Quadrillion with Carolina Castillo, Group CEO of HAYU

A gateway for cross-border investment, combining local expertise with global execution to accelerate market expansion between the GCC, Asia, and Latin America.

This collaboration reflects a deeply shared belief: the most valuable global opportunities emerge when expansive international reach is paired with precise local expertise and execution capabilities” — Divyata Rajaram

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAYU, a specialist in international market entry and expansion architecture, and Quadrillion, a powerhouse international corporate finance and advisory firm, have formally announced a strategic alliance. The collaboration is designed to connect businesses, investors, and high-growth opportunities across Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.In a macroeconomic environment where capital, technology, and talent move across regions faster than ever, organizations require more than traditional advisory services—they need strategic partners capable of transforming global opportunities into flawless execution.The alliance creates a seamless, cross-regional ecosystem by uniting two distinct corporate strengths:Quadrillion (founded in Dubai in 2007) brings nearly two decades of elite expertise in international corporate finance, asset advisory, and cross-border strategic growth.HAYU specializes in the complex legal, financial, operational, and strategic architecture required to structure market entry and scale operations from day one.Through this unified platform, investors and enterprises from the Middle East and Asia gain a direct, trusted gateway to Latin America as a dynamic platform for expansion. Conversely, Latin American companies will unlock unprecedented access to international investment, corporate development, and global markets via Quadrillion’s extensive network.The partnership was finalized in Miami during a meeting between Carolina Castillo, CEO of HAYU, and Divyata Rajaram, Director of Quadrillion."More than a commercial alliance, this collaboration reflects a deeply shared belief: the most valuable global opportunities emerge when expansive international reach is paired with precise local expertise and execution capabilities," said Divyata Rajaram, Director of Quadrillion. "Together, we are building meaningful bridges between capital and enterprise.""We are designing the future of cross-border business," added Carolina Castillo, CEO of HAYU. "By combining our architectural framework for market entry with Quadrillion’s financial advisory strength, we are giving our clients the tools to build businesses that truly transcend borders."As globalization demands deeper integration across emerging corridors, this alliance marks a critical step forward in connecting the GCC, Asia, and Latin America. Both firms are ready to begin this new chapter, driving sustainable, cross-continental growth for their global clients.

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