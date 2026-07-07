Cabinet Restoration Business Owner Charged in State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

Wake County businessman Sean McKenzie, 54, of Wake Forest, was arrested on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue on July 6. He was charged with five counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that McKenzie, president and the responsible person of Bull Restoration Inc., aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $90,682.81 in North Carolina Sales Tax from May 1, 2017, to July 31, 2021. During this time, McKenzie was the responsible person of the business and under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

McKenzie appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $50,000 unsecured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for July 13, 2026, in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against McKenzie resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.