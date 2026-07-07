Chenise Upshur, Featured by Influential Women, Empowers Professionals Through Purpose-Driven Business Coaching

SPRINGFIELD, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Corporate Escapee Helps High-Performing Professionals Transition From Corporate Careers to Entrepreneurship Using Practical Frameworks, Mindset Development, and Real-World ExperienceChenise Upshur, an entrepreneurial coach, business strategist, and founder based in the Nashville Metropolitan Area, is helping corporate professionals reimagine their careers and step confidently into entrepreneurship through her platform, Corporate Escapee. Her work focuses on guiding high-performing individuals to transform existing skills, talents, and professional experience into sustainable, purpose-driven businesses.As the founder of Corporate Escapee, she has developed a coaching ecosystem designed to support professionals who are ready to transition out of traditional corporate environments but are seeking clarity, structure, and confidence in building something of their own. She is also an Amazon best-selling co-author of Awareness Put Me On and an ICF-certified coach, combining lived corporate experience with proven coaching methodologies. Her approach blends strategic planning, mindset development, and accountability systems to help clients move from uncertainty to execution and long-term business growth.Before establishing her coaching practice, Chenise spent more than 15 years in corporate roles, most notably with Dell Technologies. During her tenure, she worked across sales, management, training, and sales strategy, eventually advancing into a strategic position supporting North American sales operations. In this role, she led and implemented high-impact initiatives for large teams and developed expertise in leadership development, performance optimization, and scalable sales systems. A pivotal moment in her career came when organizational changes prompted her to reassess her professional direction. Rather than continue along a conventional trajectory, she chose to pursue entrepreneurship, guided by a desire to build work aligned with her values, purpose, and long-term vision.Today, she works primarily with high-performing professionals, including sales leaders, directors, and executives, who are exploring transitions into entrepreneurship. Through one-on-one coaching, group workshops, and structured programs, she helps clients define their value proposition, design viable business models, and build the confidence required to launch and grow new ventures. Her coaching emphasizes measurable progress and actionable milestones that help clients move from planning to execution with clarity and accountability. By integrating corporate experience with entrepreneurial strategy, she supports clients in translating professional expertise into independent, scalable businesses aligned with their personal and financial goals.Central to Chenise’s philosophy is her guiding principle of “doing it scared.” She believes that meaningful growth rarely happens within comfort zones and that action often must precede confidence. Rather than waiting for complete readiness, she encourages individuals to take decisive steps forward even when outcomes feel uncertain. Over time, this mindset has become a cornerstone of both her personal development and professional coaching practice. She views fear not as a barrier, but as an indicator that meaningful opportunity and growth are present.One of the most defining examples of this philosophy occurred during her early efforts to develop her public speaking skills. Recognizing that passive learning would not be sufficient, Chenise committed to speaking in front of groups of ten or more people every week for six months. She joined leadership programs and actively sought out opportunities requiring presentations. During one week without any scheduled engagements, she reached out to a former professor at Vanderbilt University to request an opportunity to speak to a class. That initiative led to an impromptu presentation to graduating seniors, giving her an audience of approximately 30 people. The experience reinforced her belief that progress is built through action before confidence is fully formed.Chenise also applies a “seesaw” framework to work-life integration, recognizing that different seasons require different levels of professional and personal focus. As a single mother navigating the demands of entrepreneurship and leadership, she prioritizes intentional decision-making over rigid balance. In her coaching practice, she emphasizes authenticity, transparency, and direct communication as foundational elements of growth. She believes that trust and honesty are essential not only for effective coaching relationships, but also for sustainable success in entrepreneurship.Ultimately, Chenise Upshur encourages emerging professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs—particularly women entering the field—to embrace discomfort as a necessary part of growth. She emphasizes that even unsuccessful attempts create visibility, learning, and momentum, and that consistent action often generates opportunity long before certainty arrives. Through her work, she continues to demonstrate that purposeful careers and businesses are built through courage, clarity, and sustained effort in the face of uncertainty.Learn More about Chenise Upshur:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/chenise-upshur or through her website, https://www.cheniseupshur.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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