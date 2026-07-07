Leading lazarus cover By Jared Fabac

Jared Fabac releases a biblically grounded, eight-week system helping leaders revive culture, strengthen teams, and pursue healthier organizations at scale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jared Fabac announces the release of Leading Lazarus: 8 Transformational Frameworks to Resurrect Your Culture, a leadership resource designed to help organizations address cultural decline and create meaningful, sustainable transformation. Drawing on biblical principles and practical leadership insights, the book tackles challenges that many teams face today, including burnout, disengagement, low morale, and mission drift, offering a framework centered on intentional leadership and cultural renewal.

At the heart of Leading Lazarus is the belief that struggling cultures are not beyond restoration. Using the biblical account of Lazarus as a foundation, the book introduces eight transformational frameworks that help leaders identify unhealthy patterns, strengthen team alignment, and reignite organizational purpose. Rather than relying on temporary motivational strategies, the approach emphasizes clear vision, accountability, and consistent action that supports long-term change.

Distinct from traditional leadership books, Leading Lazarus is built as an immersive eight-week transformation system that guides readers through a structured experience intended to radically reshape mind, body, and spirit. Each week is designed to move leaders beyond information into formation, helping them apply biblical leadership principles in real time and develop healthier habits that translate into healthier leadership and the healthiest teams possible.

The book was inspired by years of observing leaders wrestle with the growing gap between organizational mission and day-to-day reality. Many leaders begin with passion and purpose, only to find their teams burdened by fatigue, disengagement, and ineffective systems. Recognizing that inspiration alone is rarely enough to reverse these trends, the book presents a practical guide that addresses root causes of cultural stagnation while providing actionable tools for renewal.

Beyond organizational performance, Leading Lazarus explores the deeper responsibility leaders carry in shaping environments where people can thrive. The book argues that culture is one of the most influential forces within any organization and that neglecting it often leads to declining engagement and diminished impact. Through its emphasis on stewardship, leadership development, and intentional transformation, it encourages readers to view culture as something that must be cultivated with care and conviction.

Leading Lazarus is written for pastors, ministry leaders, nonprofit executives, entrepreneurs, and business professionals committed to building healthy and effective teams. Readers will find practical strategies for addressing common leadership challenges while gaining a clearer understanding of how culture influences every aspect of organizational success.

With a long-term vision for impact, Jared Fabac shares a goal of seeing over 1,000,000 lives made healthier through the application of biblical leadership principles. By equipping leaders to pursue personal renewal alongside organizational change, the book aims to multiply healthier leadership across teams, communities, and mission-driven organizations.

The book is available at:

https://www.leadinglazarus.com

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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