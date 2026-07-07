Vitalis Empowers Utah Seniors to Age at Home with Remote Monitoring and Medical Alert Services

Utah's Vitalis unites Remote Patient Monitoring and Medical Alert services under one initiative, empowering seniors to live independently and safely at home.

RIVERTON, UT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FDA-cleared wearable platform powered by Heaps.ai delivers AI-driven predictive health insights and 24/7 emergency response for Utah's 433,000 seniors aged 65 and older

Vitalis, a Utah-based health technology company, today announced its Senior Independence Initiative – a coordinated effort to bring together its two core service lines, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Medical Alert Monitoring, under a unified mission: enabling older adults across Utah to live independently at home while staying connected to the care and support they need.

The initiative addresses a growing challenge facing the state. Utah ranks among the top ten states for the fastest-growing senior population, and the majority of residents aged 65 and older manage at least one chronic condition. For those living in rural communities – from Vernal to Kanab to Richfield – the nearest hospital can be more than 60 miles away.

Two Services, One Connected Platform

At the center of the initiative is Vitalis' remote patient monitoring program, which uses FDA-cleared wearable devices and connected sensors to track vital health data --including blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, glucose, weight, and sleep patterns --and transmit it in real time to a patient's care team. The program is designed for individuals managing chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, COPD, and cardiovascular disease. According to Vitalis, the RPM model has been associated with a 38 percent reduction in hospital readmissions among participating patients, along with a 30 percent decrease in emergency room visits.

Complementing the RPM program is Vitalis' medical alert monitoring service, which provides 24/7 emergency response through an FDA-cleared smartwatch worn on the wrist. The watch includes automatic fall detection, GPS location tracking, an SOS button that cycles through up to three designated emergency contacts, and cellular connectivity that requires no Wi-Fi or broadband. The annual plan, priced at $290 per year, includes a free device and built-in SIM card.

Vitalis' RPM program is covered under Medicare and several major Medicare Advantage plans, including UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Humana, at little to no out-of-pocket cost for eligible patients. The Medical Alert Monitoring subscription is available directly to consumers on a subscription basis.

"What we are seeing in Utah is a senior population that wants to remain independent but lacks the infrastructure to do so safely – particularly outside of the Wasatch Front," said Dr. Shaun Larsen, Co-founder and Chief Medical Consultant at Vitalis. "The Senior Independence Initiative brings together continuous health data and emergency response capability in a way that gives patients, families, and physicians a clearer picture and a faster path to intervention."

Predictive Analytics Platform Drives Proactive Health Management

A key component of the initiative is Vitalis' proprietary Predictive Analytics Health Management Platform, which drives the AI layer across both service lines. Rather than simply monitoring current vital signs, the platform identifies patterns in a patient's health data over time — flagging early warning signs before symptoms become acute and delivering personalized recommendations tailored to each individual's health profile.

"AI gives us the ability to move the conversation around senior health from emergency management to genuine prevention," said Ravi Adatrao, Chief Marketing Officer at Vitalis. "When a family in Moab can see their parent's blood pressure trend over 30 days and receive an alert before a crisis develops, that is a fundamentally different relationship with healthcare than what most Utah seniors have had access to."

The Medical Alert Monitoring service extends this safety layer further, with geo-fencing alerts, inactivity detection, and caregiver dashboard access through mobile apps available on iOS and Android.

Designed for Utah's Geography

Vitalis devices operate on cellular connectivity rather than home broadband, meaning patients do not need a Wi-Fi connection to participate in remote monitoring programs. For seniors in rural Utah communities where internet access can be unreliable, this makes full participation in both RPM and Medical Alert Monitoring practical and uninterrupted. Pulse oximeters and heart rate monitors are also calibrated for use at Utah's higher elevations, where altitude can affect baseline readings.

The company operates out of Riverton, Utah, and serves patients across the state, from urban centers such as Salt Lake City and Provo to underserved rural communities where specialist access is limited.

Seniors, caregivers, and healthcare providers interested in the initiative can learn more at vitalis-pha.com or contact the Vitalis team at 1-877-776-7421.

About Vitalis Vitalis is a Utah-based health technology company providing FDA-cleared remote health monitoring, medical alert, and preventative health management services for seniors and their families. Its platform integrates AI-powered wearable devices, real-time data transmission, and 24/7 emergency response to support independent living and chronic condition management. Vitalis' Remote Patient Monitoring program is covered under Medicare and major Medicare Advantage plans. The Medical Alert Monitoring service is available as a direct consumer subscription. The company is HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2 certified.

Vitalis Preventive Health Management

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