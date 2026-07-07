Coherent Market Insights Named Official Knowledge Partner for Pharma Pro & Pack Expo 2026

Pharma Pro & Pack Expo

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyderabad, India — July, 2026 — Coherent Market Insights (CMI) today announced its participation as the official Knowledge Partner for Pharma Pro & Pack Expo 2026 , India's leading exhibition for pharmaceutical processing and packaging machinery. The event will be held 9–11 July 2026 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.As Knowledge Partner, CMI will bring its market research expertise to the event through co-branded intelligence reports, a dedicated market presentation, and a strategic panel discussion featuring senior leaders from India's pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. The partnership reflects a broader industry need: as pharmaceutical manufacturers across India navigate evolving regulatory requirements, automation upgrades, and capacity expansion, access to structured, data-backed market intelligence has become an increasingly important input into procurement and investment decisions.CMI's role in the event spans from research published ahead of the expo to help attendees prepare, through live sessions during the three-day program, to a follow-up publication capturing what was actually discussed.What CMI Brings to the TableCMI's role unfolds in three parts — before the expo, during it, and after the doors close.Ahead of the event, CMI will release a co-branded industry report, "India Pharma Processing & Packaging Machinery Industry Analysis 2026–2033." The report gives exhibitors, buyers, and other stakeholders an in-depth view of market size, growth drivers, and emerging trends — intended to give attendees a shared frame of reference heading into the expo, so that conversations on the show floor build on a common understanding of where the industry stands and where it's headed through 2033.On Day 3, the partnership takes center stage through two back-to-back sessions, each expected to run 30–40 minutes. First, Abhijeet Kale (Healthcare, Coherent Market Insights) presents an independent session walking attendees through the core findings of the pre-event report. This is followed by a panel discussion, "India Pharma 2030: Strategic Roadmap for Processing, Machinery and Manufacturing Excellence," moderated by Mohit Shrivastava, AVP-Research & Consulting at CMI. The panel brings together perspectives from operations, strategy, and consulting: Tushar Maradwar (Head of Operational Excellence, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories), Sridhar Surat (Associate Vice President, Aurobindo Pharma), Siddharth Krishna (Senior Consultant, Novartis), and Ratnakar Satapathy (Team Lead, Ferring Pharmaceuticals)— with CMI curating the discussion flow and key talking points.After the expo concludes, CMI will publish a co-branded whitepaper summarizing key conference insights, regulatory developments, and strategic opportunities discussed across the three-day event. The whitepaper captures the positions and forward-looking commentary shared by speakers and panelists, extending the value of the event's content to a wider audience beyond those who attended in person.About the PartnershipPharma Pro & Pack Expo brings together manufacturers, machinery solution providers, and industry stakeholders from across India's pharmaceutical sector, which is widely regarded as one of the largest and fastest-growing pharmaceutical manufacturing bases globally. CMI's involvement underscores its stated commitment to delivering actionable, data-driven insights to support strategic decision-making across the industry.For exhibitors and visitors, the partnership's value is expected to show up in three concrete ways: a shared pre-event reference document, two dedicated conference sessions where the research is discussed with senior industry figures, and a post-event record that lets insights from the show continue to circulate afterward.About Pharma Pro & Pack ExpoPharma Pro & Pack Expo is India's leading exhibition dedicated to pharmaceutical processing and packaging machinery, bringing together manufacturers, solution providers, and industry stakeholders from across the country's pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem. More information is available at https://pharmapropack.com About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across multiple industries. Headquartered in India, with a presence in the U.S. and strategic partnerships across the U.K. and Japan, CMI supports clients in over 32 countries with 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries.To learn more, visit: www.coherentmarketinsights.com For business inquiries, contact: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

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