Howard County Department of Public Works to Host Public Meeting on Dayton Shop Pond Repair Project

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Department of Public Works’ (DPW) Bureau of Environmental Services’ Stormwater Management Division will hold a community outreach meeting on Monday, July 13th starting at 6:00 p.m. in the Pindell Room of the Howard County Library System’s Glenwood Branch, to present plans to repair an existing stormwater management facility located at DPW’s Highways Shop Maintenance Facility in Dayton.

The proposed project will include removing the accumulated sediment, replacing the existing principal spillway and riser structure with a concrete principal spillway pipe and riser, creating a shallow wetland with a forebay and micro-pool, and stabilizing the outfall channel with rock riprap. Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to commence construction in January 2027 and is expected to be completed by October 2027.

The informal meeting will include a PowerPoint presentation discussing the repairs, followed by a question-and-answer session. DPW staff and the project’s consultant will be on hand to answer questions and gather public comments.

Those unable to attend the meeting or who would like to view the plans and/or have questions, should contact Michele Monde with DPW at 410-313-0844 or email mmonde@howardcountymd.gov.

For questions or more information about Capital Project D-1178, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.