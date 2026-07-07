Oak Haven Massage Expands Prenatal Massage Services at Its North Austin FM 620 Location

The Pecan Park location adds certified prenatal specialists to support North Austin's growing community of expectant mothers seeking therapeutic care.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak Haven Massage , one of Central Texas's largest multi-location massage therapy providers, is expanding its prenatal massage offerings at its North Austin FM 620 location to meet growing demand from expectant mothers in the Pecan Park corridor and surrounding Northwest Austin communities. The location now carries one of the highest concentrations of certified prenatal specialists in the Oak Haven network, with several therapists holding dedicated prenatal training across Swedish techniques, postural support, and postpartum recovery.The Austin metro area has grown to more than 2.3 million residents, with suburban communities along the FM 620 corridor among the fastest-growing in the region. As the area's population of young families continues to expand, so too does the demand for pregnancy-safe wellness services. Prenatal massage addresses a range of documented concerns common during pregnancy, including lower back pain, hip tension, swelling in the extremities, disrupted sleep, and elevated stress hormones. The American Pregnancy Association recognizes Swedish massage as an appropriate therapeutic approach throughout all three trimesters when performed by a trained specialist."Prenatal massage is not a niche service here, it's one of the most consistently requested specialties we see at this location," said a company representative at Oak Haven Massage in Pecan Park, Austin, TX . "We've built a team that includes therapists with prenatal certifications and years of hands-on experience working with expectant mothers across all stages of pregnancy. For clients in this part of Austin, having that level of specialized access close to home makes a meaningful difference."The FM 620 team includes several therapists who specialize in prenatal and postpartum care. Among them is April, a licensed massage therapist and University of Texas kinesiology graduate with over 20 years of dance training who developed her prenatal focus after navigating her own complex postpartum recovery. Abigail, licensed since 2019 and completing her yoga instructor certification, brings an additional emphasis on abdominal work and prenatal-specific techniques. Donald, who holds a personal training certification alongside his massage license, integrates structural and therapeutic approaches for clients navigating pregnancy-related discomfort. The depth of the prenatal roster at the FM 620 location allows Oak Haven Massage to consistently match expectant clients with therapists whose training aligns with their specific trimester and treatment goals.Sessions at the FM 620 location are available seven days a week, with both standard pay-per-session rates and a membership model that allows clients to apply monthly credits to prenatal appointments. Membership credits can also be shared with family members, giving partners the ability to contribute to a pregnant spouse's wellness plan. Therapists conduct intake conversations prior to each session to identify areas of concern, preferred pressure levels, and any positioning requirements, with side-lying protocols used as standard throughout the second and third trimesters.For expecting mothers in Northwest Austin seeking ongoing therapeutic support, the FM 620 location provides direct access to a team trained in the physical and structural changes that accompany each stage of pregnancy. Appointments can be booked online through the Oak Haven scheduling system, with options to filter by therapist specialty and availability.Oak Haven Massage is a licensed massage therapy provider with six locations across the Austin and San Antonio metro areas. The organization employs more than 250 team members, with therapists averaging eight years of professional experience. Services span a full range of therapeutic modalities, including deep tissue, myofascial release, lymphatic drainage, cranial sacral therapy, sports massage, cupping, prenatal care, and infrared sauna. Oak Haven operates a tiered therapist structure that allows clients to select providers based on experience level and specialty focus. Membership plans, bulk session packages, and corporate wellness programs are available at all locations. Learn more at https://oakhavenmassage.com/ ###Media ContactOak Haven MassageAddress: 12809 N FM 620, Austin, TX 78750Phone: (512) 610-5300Website: https://oakhavenmassage.com/

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