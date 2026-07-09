Koku Inc. Launches Tokyo Islands Explorer, Opening Tokyo's Izu Islands to the International Travel Market

Couple on Oshima Mt Mihara Rugged volcanic coastline, Izu Islands Monoimina-no-Mikoto Shrine Festival, Kozushima

An English-language platform consolidates accommodation, transport, and activities across a nine-island volcanic archipelago near Tokyo into a single booking.

The Izu Islands have stayed off international itineraries because the logistics were difficult, not because the destination lacked appeal.” — Eibu Sato

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koku Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Eibu Sato) has announced the official launch of Tokyo Islands Explorer on July 9, 2026 - a package-tour booking platform that opens Tokyo's Izu Islands to the international travel market. The platform brings together accommodation, inter-island transport, and on-island activities, previously a fragmented, Japanese-only process, into a single English-language booking. Traditional Chinese and further language support are underway.A Volcanic Archipelago Close to TokyoThe Izu Islands are a chain of nine volcanic islands within easy reach of central Tokyo. They are accessible in as little as about 30 minutes by air, or roughly one hour and 45 minutes by high-speed jet ferry. Shaped by volcanic activity, ocean currents, and long-established island communities, each island has its own character, and together they combine natural landscapes with living local culture a short distance from one of the world's largest cities.Each island offers a distinct, photogenic setting suited to experience-driven, sustainability-minded travelers from Western and Asian markets:- Oshima and Toshima: volcanic landscapes, the trekking paths of Mt. Mihara, and camellia forests.- Niijima and Shikinejima: white-sand beaches, coastal cliffs, surf spots, scuba diving sites, and seaside hot springs where swimwear is permitted.- Kozushima and beyond: clear waters, traditional fishing-village culture, and dark skies for stargazing.Island hopping is a common way to explore the archipelago, with ferry routes supporting flexible multi-island trips. Helicopter transfers are also available between selected islands.What the Platform Offers the Travel TradeArranging travel to the islands has historically required coordinating independent local transport vendors and Japanese-language accommodation hosts. Tokyo Islands Explorer serves as a single business-to-business and business-to-consumer gateway. Operating in partnership with regional transport operators such as Tokai Kisen Co., Ltd. and local island municipalities, Koku Inc. functions as a localized ground operator for the region.Core features include:- Combined packages: accommodation and inter-island ferry transport bundled into one bookable product.- Activity reservations: direct booking for on-island experiences, including guided diving, trekking, and crafts.- End-to-end support: booking, customer service, and international credit-card payment for overseas travelers.- Local island access: coordination across the islands for a smoother experience and closer connections with island communities and everyday life.A Decade of Inbound ExperienceKoku Inc. has worked on inbound tourism access to the Izu Islands over an extended period. It launched the travel-media platform "Tokyo Islands" in 2014 and developed Tokai Kisen's multilingual ferry-ticketing system in 2016. Over the past year, the company has helped more than 2,000 international travelers visit the islands. That operational experience is built into the Tokyo Islands Explorer platform.Phased Rollout and PartnershipsTokyo Islands Explorer is rolling out in phases, beginning in 2026 with Oshima, Toshima, Niijima, Shikinejima, and Kozushima, with additional islands to follow. Koku Inc. is seeking long-term partnerships with international travel agencies, including co-branded and tailor-made packages and familiarization (FAM) trips for product managers."The Izu Islands have stayed off international itineraries because the logistics were difficult, not because the destination lacked appeal," said Eibu Sato, President of Koku Inc. "We built this booking system to remove that friction. We invite travel agencies to co-create tailored packages and experience the islands first-hand, and we welcome individual travelers to book directly."The initiative was selected by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for the Tokyo Takarajima Challenge Project, a program supporting sustainable economic growth in Tokyo's remote-island regions.Video:Tokyo's Secret Volcanic Islands: Less Than Two Hours From Central Tokyo - https://youtu.be/URHAHye636s Tokyo Islands Travel Guide: 19 Tips Before Visiting the Izu Islands - https://youtu.be/qmD0AI0Soxg About Koku Inc.Koku Inc. is a travel agency and tourism-media company focused on connecting Tokyo's remote-island communities with international travelers. With more than a decade of experience across the Izu Islands, it works with island communities to develop offerings for international visitors.Company Overview:- Office: WTC Annex Level 11, 2-3-8 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan- President: Eibu Sato- Registration: Tokyo Governor Registered Travel Agency No. 2-8991 (Domestic Travel)

Tokyo's Secret Islands: The Izu Islands - Less Than 2 Hours From Central Tokyo

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