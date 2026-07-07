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The Business Research Company's Global Smart Water Leak Detection In Terminals Market To Expand At 13.7% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Expected to grow to $2.15 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The demand for advanced water monitoring solutions in large transportation hubs is rising steadily, driven by the need to prevent water damage and optimize resource use. Innovations in smart water leak detection technology are transforming the way terminals manage their water systems, helping reduce waste and improve operational efficiency. Here’s an in-depth look at the current market size, growth drivers, key regions, and future trends shaping the smart water leak detection in terminals industry.

Significant Market Expansion Expected in Smart Water Leak Detection in Terminals

The smart water leak detection in terminals market has witnessed rapid growth recently. The market value is projected to increase from $1.14 billion in 2025 to $1.29 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This expansion during the historical period has been largely due to terminals’ reliance on manual leak inspections, the aging of water infrastructure in airports, the rise of large-scale transport terminal constructions, limited early adoption of sensor technologies in facility management, and increasing water wastage coupled with cost constraints in public infrastructure.

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Future Growth Outlook for the Smart Water Leak Detection Market

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow even faster, reaching $2.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.7%. This forecasted growth is driven by the ongoing modernization of smart terminals, stricter regulatory demands for water efficiency compliance, increased interest in predictive maintenance for infrastructure, integration of leak detection technology with building management systems, and insurance-driven adoption of risk mitigation strategies at terminals. Key trends expected to influence this period include tougher water conservation laws for critical infrastructure, rising upgrades and retrofits of aging airport facilities, growing use of non-invasive acoustic and ultrasonic leak detection technologies, an enhanced focus on operational resilience and asset protection in major transport hubs, and a shift towards service-based maintenance and managed monitoring approaches.

Understanding Smart Water Leak Detection in Terminals

Smart water leak detection in terminals involves sophisticated systems that combine sensors, connectivity, and data analytics to continuously monitor and pinpoint water leaks within large infrastructure environments like airport terminals. These systems provide real-time alerts and precise leak location information, helping to prevent water loss, infrastructure damage, and disruptions in operations. By integrating with building management systems, these technologies enable automated responses, streamline maintenance processes, and contribute to sustainability goals by optimizing water usage.

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How IoT and Smart Sensors Are Boosting Market Demand

One of the primary drivers of growth in the smart water leak detection in terminals market is the widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and smart sensors. IoT refers to a network of interconnected devices that gather and share data over the internet, while smart sensors are advanced devices capable of processing, analyzing, and transmitting real-time data to enable intelligent monitoring and decision-making. The rapid digital transformation across various industries has spurred demand for real-time data insights, which smart water leak detection systems utilize by combining sensor networks and analytics to quickly identify leaks, reduce water waste, and improve infrastructure management.

Increasing IoT Device Adoption Highlights Market Potential

To illustrate the growing importance of IoT, in October 2025, IoT Analytics, a Germany-based research firm, projected that the number of connected IoT devices worldwide will rise from 18.5 billion in 2024 to 21.1 billion in 2025, marking a 14% year-over-year increase. This surge in connected devices underscores the expanding integration of IoT and smart sensors, which in turn propels the demand for smart water leak detection solutions in terminals.

North America Leading While Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the smart water leak detection in terminals market, benefiting from advanced infrastructure and early technology adoption. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the coming years, driven by rapid infrastructure development and modernization efforts. The market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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