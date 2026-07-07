Karina Silva Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karina Silva, Chief Marketing Officer at 10xLaw, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, emotional intelligence, and self-worth can empower women to lead with confidence while embracing vulnerability.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Silva explores why asking for help is a sign of strength rather than weakness and explains how emotional intelligence, healthy boundaries, and making people feel heard and respected can create stronger leadership, healthier relationships, and lasting professional impact.Karina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/karina-silva

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