Gutenberg Expands Video Storytelling Capability with AI Motion Studio; Targets $38B Connected TV global market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- · Video production compressed from 6 weeks to 1; single narrative converted into 10+ platform-ready formats· New AI-powered video engine delivers enterprise-grade digital and CTV creatives at speed and scale, as a wave of CTV consolidation raises the stakes for content productionGutenberg, the world’s first global AI-powered marketing agency, today launched AI Motion Studio ; an AI-powered video production engine purpose-built for the digital and Connected TV (CTV) era.AI Motion Studio, powered by CambrianEdge.ai , compresses production timelines from six weeks to 1, converting a single narrative into more than 10 platform-ready formats. This includes the 15-second, 30-second, and 6-second variants. Most enterprises and independent agencies face the full operational complexity of digital and CTV; 270+ individual assets per campaign, across multiple runtimes, aspect ratios, and platform compliance specs without the infrastructure to manage it. AI Motion Studio supports AI-assisted scripting, storyboarding, narrative development, video generation, and content adaptation. These capabilities are combined with human creative direction, editorial judgment, and production expertise.Amardeep Singh, Co-Founder and President, Gutenberg, said: “Fox's $22B purchase of Roku and Walmart's acquisition of Vibe.co are the clearest signal yet that the market is ready: CTV's $38B and growing at 14.5% year-over-year, and the infrastructure question is settled. What both deals really confirm is that whoever controls the last mile of commerce, data, and distribution wins next. The opportunity ahead is in creative production, the only piece of the pipeline that hasn't caught up. We built AI Motion Studio to close that gap before the market forces everyone else to.”The business impact is significant. Built on more than a decade of video production expertise, AI Motion Studio expands Gutenberg’s proven capabilities with speed and scale. Faster video production allows enterprises to shorten campaign launch cycles, increase the utility of every strategic narrative, create more assets without multiplying production effort, and enter emerging video channels without building large internal production teams. It also helps marketing teams maintain message consistency across markets, platforms, and functions while improving the speed at which content can support brand awareness, customer engagement, sales enablement, and executive visibility. Critically, AI Motion Studio is not built exclusively for enterprise. Mid-market and smaller companies can now access the same production quality and format breadth that previously required large internal teams or significant agency investment.Arnold Miller, Senior Vice President and Emmy Award-winning creative leader, Gutenberg, said: “Throughout my career, production has been defined by compromise, where timelines and budgets dictate the limits of a campaign. AI-powered production changes the entire creative equation. One strategic brief now translates into every format and compliance spec required across the streaming landscape, completed in days, not weeks, without losing an ounce of cinematic quality or storytelling.”The new studio draws on Gutenberg’s global bench of creative leadership, strategists, journalists, storytellers, and marketers across seven countries. Every asset produced through AI Motion Studio moves through a structured human-in-the-loop process — where creative experts guide the brief, review every output, and apply editorial judgment at each stage of scripting, storyboarding, and production. This working model has helped global clients over the past 12 months and helped Gutenberg win Platinum recognition at the MarCom Awards 2025 and Muse Creative Awards 2025, underscoring the agency’s commitment to combining research, storytelling excellence with emerging technologies.To learn more, visit AI Motion Studio. and the video here

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