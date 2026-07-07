Agricultural Textiles Market Growth Driven by Sustainable Agriculture and Technological Advancements

Agricultural Textiles Market Rising Demand

Asia-Pacific dominated the agricultural textiles market in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global agricultural textiles market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing demand from the agriculture sector and the growing adoption of eco-friendly and organic farming solutions. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, including key growth drivers, emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, investment prospects, and evolving industry trends. It serves as a valuable resource for manufacturers, investors, stakeholders, and new market entrants seeking to strengthen their market position and develop effective growth strategies.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53561 Growing agricultural activities worldwide, coupled with rising consumer preference for sustainable farming practices, continue to fuel demand for agricultural textiles. In addition, ongoing technological advancements in textile manufacturing are expected to create new opportunities for market expansion. However, fluctuating raw material prices remain a key challenge affecting industry growth.Based on type, the knitted segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing nearly half of the global revenue. This segment is also anticipated to register the fastest growth through 2031, with a projected CAGR of 5.1%. The report also evaluates woven, non-woven, and other textile types.By material, polyethylene emerged as the leading segment in 2021, representing more than one-third of the market. It is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period while recording the highest CAGR of 5.2%. Other materials analyzed include nylon, polypropylene, polyester, and various specialty materials.Among product types, fishing nets held the dominant market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of total revenue. Meanwhile, shade nets are expected to witness the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2031. The report also covers mulch mats, crop covers, anti-hail and anti-bird nets, and other agricultural textile products.From an application perspective, the aquaculture segment generated the highest revenue in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of the global market. However, the agriculture segment is forecast to record the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the study period, reflecting increased adoption of protective and performance-enhancing textile solutions in farming. Additional applications include horticulture, forestry, and other agricultural sectors.Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the agricultural textiles market in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global revenue. The region is also expected to register the fastest growth through 2031, driven by expanding agricultural activities, supportive government policies, and rising investments in advanced farming technologies. The report also provides comprehensive insights into market developments across North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key companies profiled in the report include Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Siang May Pte. Ltd., Helios Group S.r.l., TenCate Geosynthetics, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Diatex, Aduno SRL, Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Belton Industries, and Hy-Tex (UK) Limited. These industry participants are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence and enhance their competitive advantage.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-textiles-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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