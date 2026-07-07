2026-2027 Northwest Piedmont Master Naturalist Applications are Open

By Rebecca Craps

Posted Monday, July 6, 2026

We are excited to announce the opening of the application period for the 2026-2027 Northwest Piedmont Master Naturalist Program — an immersive and educational initiative designed for individuals passionate about volunteering in their community, protecting the environment, and conserving biodiversity. Applications will be accepted from July 6, 2026, through July 17, 2026 at 5 pm. Applicants will be notified of their selection for the program by August 3, 2026.

Program Schedule

Application Website

The mission of the Northwest Piedmont Master Naturalist Program is to train volunteers to better understand how to preserve and enrich our local ecosystems. Through hands-on training and volunteer engagement, the program aims to create a volunteer network of citizen scientists and environmental educators devoted to promoting environmental awareness, sustainable practices, and a profound appreciation of the diverse landscapes that define our region.

Program highlights:

The program takes place on Saturdays beginning in September of 2026 and running through June of 2027

Field-based program with ten field experiences at locations around the Northwest Piedmont Region, as well as ten online sessions (via Zoom) focused on direct instruction about a wide range of topics

Instruction by the region’s top naturalists

Volunteer hours required

Eligible for Criteria II, Criteria III, or Continuing Education Credits for the North Carolina Environmental Educator Certification

Please contact Rebecca Craps at rlcraps@ncsu.edu or 336-703-2858 with questions.