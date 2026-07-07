Johnathan J Pleshty to Appear on America's Top Contractors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnathan J Pleshty, founder and president of Jay P Enterprise Inc. and a licensed general contractor specializing in custom home building and luxury renovations, is set to appear on America's Top Contractors TV, where he will share insights on transparency, craftsmanship, and helping clients make informed construction decisions.America's Top Contractors TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode, Pleshty will explore his transition from a pre-med career to construction, the importance of honest communication with clients, navigating rising construction costs, and why integrity and quality workmanship create lasting value.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America's Top Contractors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Johnathan's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americastopcontractorstv.com/johnathan-j-pleshty

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